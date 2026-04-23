Real Salt Lake 0-2 Inter Miami CF, MLS 2026: Rodrigo De Paul, Luis Suarez Late Show Steers Herons To Crucial Victory

Suárez, who entered in the 75th, volleyed a left-footed shot past goalkeeper Rafael Cabral for his second goal of the season

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Associated Press
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Real Salt Lake vs Inter Miami CF
Inter Miami midfielder Lionel Messi (10) controls the ball as he works through the defense of Real Salt Lake defender Alexandros Katranis, center left. Photo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Rodrigo De Paul & Luis Suárez scored late to giver Inter Miami a vital win

  • Messi was unable to get on the scoresheet

  • Miami's win sees them sit second in the Eastern Conference standings

Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suárez scored less than two minutes apart late in the second half, and Dayne St. Clair earned his second clean sheet of the season as Inter Miami beat Real Salt Lake 2-0 on Wednesday night.

It was the fastest two goals in club history at one minute and 54 seconds.

De Paul took a short corner from Telasco Segovia and curled a shot into the upper-right corner of the goal in the 82nd minute.

Suárez, who entered in the 75th, volleyed a left-footed shot past goalkeeper Rafael Cabral for his second goal of the season.

ALSO READ: Match Highlights

Miami (5-1-3) is unbeaten in its last eight regular-season games to sit in second in the Eastern Conference standings.

Salt Lake (5-1-2) had a six-game unbeaten run come to an end. RSL had secured multi-goal wins in its previous two games.

The only other meeting between the teams resulted in a 2-0 victory for Miami at home in the 2024 season opener.

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