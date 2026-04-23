Real Salt Lake Vs Inter Miami LIVE Score, MLS 2026: Lionel Messi, Herons Eye Away Win Against Claret And Cobalt

MLS: Real Salt Lake take on Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of tonight's football match in the Major League Soccer (MLS) 2025-26 season as Inter Miami, led by Lionel Messi, travel away to Real Salt Lake in its ninth match of the season. The Herons are in search to get closer to Nashville SC in the Eastern Conference table, who are currently top of the table with 19 points. Real Salt Lake Vs Inter Miami, MLS 2026: Follow play-by-play updates from Real Salt Lake vs Inter Miami clash on Thursday, 23 April (IST) at America First Field

LIVE UPDATES

23 Apr 2026, 06:24:36 am IST Real Salt Lake Vs Inter Miami LIVE Score, MLS 2026: RSL Form Coming Into This Match RSL hosts Inter Miami after defeating San Diego FC 4-2 at home over the weekend. In all, the Utah-based side have recorded five wins, a loss and a draw for a total 16 points, and are curently fifth in the Western Conference table.