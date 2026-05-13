Mohun Bagan 0-0 Inter Kashi, ISL: Mariners Level With Leaders East Bengal On Points After Draw

Action from the Indian Super League match between Mohun Began and Inter Kashi at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. | Photo courtesy: Indian Super League

1/6 Action from the Indian Super League match between Mohun Began and Inter Kashi at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. | Photo courtesy: Indian Super League





2/6 Action from the Indian Super League match between Mohun Began and Inter Kashi at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. | Photo courtesy: Indian Super League





3/6 Action from the Indian Super League match between Mohun Began and Inter Kashi at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. | Photo courtesy: Indian Super League





4/6 Action from the Indian Super League match between Mohun Began and Inter Kashi at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. | Photo courtesy: Indian Super League





5/6 Action from the Indian Super League match between Mohun Began and Inter Kashi at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. | Photo courtesy: Indian Super League





6/6 Action from the Indian Super League match between Mohun Began and Inter Kashi at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. | Photo courtesy: Indian Super League





