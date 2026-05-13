Mohun Bagan 0-0 Inter Kashi, ISL: Mariners Level With Leaders East Bengal On Points After Draw

Mohun Bagan Super Giant were held to a goalless draw by a resolute Inter Kashi side in their Indian Super League 2025-26 clash at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Late Stadium) in Kolkata on Tuesday (May 12). Despite dominating possession for large spells, the Mariners were unable to break down a disciplined Inter Kashi defence, as both sides settled for a point. The result takes Mohun Bagan to 22 points from 11 matches, level with leaders East Bengal FC, but behind on goal difference. Meanwhile Inter Kashi remain 10th with 12 points.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
Published at:
MBSG vs Inter Kashi
Action from the Indian Super League match between Mohun Began and Inter Kashi at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. | Photo courtesy: Indian Super League
1/6
Inter Kashi vs Mohun Bagan 12 May 2026
Action from the Indian Super League match between Mohun Began and Inter Kashi at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. | Photo courtesy: Indian Super League
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/6
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Inter Kashi FC
Action from the Indian Super League match between Mohun Began and Inter Kashi at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. | Photo courtesy: Indian Super League
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/6
ISL 2025-26 Match 70
Action from the Indian Super League match between Mohun Began and Inter Kashi at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. | Photo courtesy: Indian Super League
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/6
Mohun Bagan vs Inter Kashi photos
Action from the Indian Super League match between Mohun Began and Inter Kashi at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. | Photo courtesy: Indian Super League
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/6
Mohun Bagan vs Inter Kashi 0-0 2026
Action from the Indian Super League match between Mohun Began and Inter Kashi at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. | Photo courtesy: Indian Super League
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/6
Mohun Bagan vs Inter Kashi isl football
Action from the Indian Super League match between Mohun Began and Inter Kashi at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. | Photo courtesy: Indian Super League
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories