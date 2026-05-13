Mohun Bagan 0-0 Inter Kashi, ISL: Mariners Level With Leaders East Bengal On Points After Draw
Mohun Bagan Super Giant were held to a goalless draw by a resolute Inter Kashi side in their Indian Super League 2025-26 clash at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Late Stadium) in Kolkata on Tuesday (May 12). Despite dominating possession for large spells, the Mariners were unable to break down a disciplined Inter Kashi defence, as both sides settled for a point. The result takes Mohun Bagan to 22 points from 11 matches, level with leaders East Bengal FC, but behind on goal difference. Meanwhile Inter Kashi remain 10th with 12 points.
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