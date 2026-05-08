West Asia War Impact: Last-Minute Rs 10k Fare Hike Leaves Haj Pilgrims Scrambling For Funds

Haj pilgrims depart for Mecca, Saudi Arabia from Delhi's Haj Committee makeshift camops at Turkman Gate in Delhi. on May 06,2026 Photo: SURESH K PANDEY

Haj pilgrims depart for Mecca, Saudi Arabia from Delhi's Haj Committee makeshift camops at Turkman Gate in Delhi. on May 06,2026 Photo: SURESH K PANDEY