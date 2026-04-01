Delhi Police In Rescue Act: Authorities Establish Emergency Green Corridor To Facilitate Medical Care For Lungi Ngidi

Summary of this article
Lungi Injury suffered head injury during DC vs PBKS IPL 2026 match
He was taken to the hospital for treatment
Delhi Police's prompt action helped the ambulance reach the hospital in only 11 minutes
While the scoreboard usually captures all the attention in the Indian Premier League, a far more critical race against time unfolded off the field during Saturday’s match between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
The atmosphere at the stadium turned from competitive to deeply concerned in the second over of the Punjab chase. Delhi Capitals pacer Lungi Ngidi suffered a frightening head injury while attempting a catch, falling awkwardly and striking his head on the turf.
With the player experiencing immediate neck pain and discomfort, the medical team prioritized his safety, deciding on an urgent transfer to BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital.
Navigating Delhi’s evening traffic is a massive challenge under normal circumstances, but doing so on a match day near the stadium is nearly impossible. Recognizing the urgency, the Delhi Traffic Police acted with incredible speed and coordination.
By swiftly establishing a Green Corridor, they cleared a path through the dense congestion of the Central District. Their precision allowed the ambulance to bypass what could have been a 40-minute delay, reaching the hospital in just 11 minutes.
A Delhi Police representative said that the moment they were notified about Ngidi's injury, they informed the control room for the Green Corridor. They also informed ACP traffic Central District, Sanjay Singh, to lead the Ambulance as the driver was not aware of the route.
With the smooth co-operation of Delhi Police, the distance of 9 KM was covered in minutes, giving Ngidi a chance to receive immediate treatment.
This professional and empathetic response by the authorities was a vital silent victory. While the game eventually resumed, the prompt action of the Delhi Police ensured that Ngidi received the specialized care he needed during those critical early moments
Reports confirm that the pacer is now stable and recovering, a result that was made possible by the men in uniform who put a life above the game. Their dedication and seamless coordination that prevented a serious situation from becoming a tragedy deserves a salute.
What happened to Lungi Ngidi during the match?
He suffered a head and neck injury after falling awkwardly while attempting a catch and was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance.
How did the Delhi Police assist in his medical emergency?
The Delhi Traffic Police established a green corridor during peak hours, allowing the ambulance to reach the hospital in just 11 minutes.
What is the latest update on Lungi Ngidi’s health?
Reports confirm he is currently stable, his CT scan was normal, and he is expected to be discharged from the hospital shortly.