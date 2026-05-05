DC Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Is Lungi Ngidi Playing Today In Delhi?

Summary of this article
Delhi Capitals won toss, elected to bat against Chennai Super Kings
Lungi Ngidi returned to DC playing XI after suffering head injury
CSK brought in Akeal Hosein and Gurjapneet Singh
There was good news for Delhi Capitals' (DC) fans and cricket lovers in general on Tuesday (May 5), as Lungi Ngidi returned to competitive action after suffering a scary-looking head injury on April 25.
Ngidi was named in DC's playing XI for match 48 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The South African fast bowler had hit the back of his head on the ground while going for a catch early in Delhi's defence of a 264-run total against Punjab Kings.
He was rushed to Max Hospital in Pusa Road for medical examination and treatment, and later discharged. The seamer soon returned to training and was cleared to play Tuesday's game, as the franchise's bowling coach Munaf Patel confirmed on match eve.
As for the match at hand, DC captain Axar Patel won the toss and elected to bat first against CSK. Ngidi replaced Kyle Jamieson in the Capitals' side, while the Super Kings made a couple of changes, bringing in West Indies left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein and pacer Gurjapneet Singh.
DC Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Karun Nair, Tristan Stubbs, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan
Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh