DC Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Is Lungi Ngidi Playing Today In Delhi?

Lungi Ngidi had hit the back of his head on the ground while going for a catch during Delhi Capitals' face-off with Punjab Kings. He was rushed to hospital but was soon discharged and resumed training

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DC Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Is Lungi Ngidi Playing Today In Delhi?
Lungi Ngidi during a practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026 match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals, in Jaipur. Photo: PTI
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Summary of this article

  • Delhi Capitals won toss, elected to bat against Chennai Super Kings

  • Lungi Ngidi returned to DC playing XI after suffering head injury

  • CSK brought in Akeal Hosein and Gurjapneet Singh

There was good news for Delhi Capitals' (DC) fans and cricket lovers in general on Tuesday (May 5), as Lungi Ngidi returned to competitive action after suffering a scary-looking head injury on April 25.

ALSO READ: DC Vs CSK Live Score

Ngidi was named in DC's playing XI for match 48 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The South African fast bowler had hit the back of his head on the ground while going for a catch early in Delhi's defence of a 264-run total against Punjab Kings.

He was rushed to Max Hospital in Pusa Road for medical examination and treatment, and later discharged. The seamer soon returned to training and was cleared to play Tuesday's game, as the franchise's bowling coach Munaf Patel confirmed on match eve.

As for the match at hand, DC captain Axar Patel won the toss and elected to bat first against CSK. Ngidi replaced Kyle Jamieson in the Capitals' side, while the Super Kings made a couple of changes, bringing in West Indies left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein and pacer Gurjapneet Singh.

DC Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Karun Nair, Tristan Stubbs, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan

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Lungi Ngidi bowls during the Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in Hyderabad. - AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
DC Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Is Lungi Ngidi Playing Today In Delhi?
Delhi Capitals' Lungi Ngidi reacts to an injury during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, in New Delhi. - | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
DC Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Latest Update On Lungi Ngidi's Heady Injury Against Punjab; South African To Be Discharged Shortly
Delhi Capitals' Lungi Ngidi is carried on a stretcher after he was injured during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in New Delhi. - | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
DC Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Lungi Ngidi Suffers Head Injury, Taken To Hospital
Delhi Capitals' Lungi Ngidi is carried on a stretcher after he was injured during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 25, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
Lungi Ngidi Suffers Head Injury In IPL, South African Cricketer Carried Off In Ambulance
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Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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