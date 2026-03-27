Project Hail Mary Box Office Collection Day 1: Ryan Gosling-Led Space Drama Earns Over Rs 2 Crore In India

Project Hail Mary Box Office Collection Day 1: Here's how much the Ryan Gosling-starrer has earned in India on the opening day.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Published at:
Project Hail Mary box office collection
Project Hail Mary box office collection India Day 1 Photo: Sony
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Project Hail Mary has earned less than Rs 3 crore in India on Day 1.

  • Ryan Gosling-starrer opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences.

  • After fans' demand, more IMAX screens have been allotted.

Project Hail Mary box office collection update: Ryan Gosling's new space drama Project Hail Mary's India release was postponed from March 20 to March 26, 2026, due to the phenomenal run of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, Project Hail Mary had a very slow start in India on Day 1. Had it received more screens, the collections would have been better. The irony is that the film was shot for IMAX, but unfortunately, it was reportedly screened in just five IMAX screens across the country, as Dhurandhar 2 dominated the premium screens. The second day's collections might see a boost as more screens have been allotted to Project Hail Mary.

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Project Hail Mary box office collection Day 1 (India)

According to Sacnilk, Project Hail Mary collected a net of Rs 2.25 crore across 1,324 shows, with total India gross collections of Rs 2.70 crore. Project Hail Mary opened to positive reviews from Indian critics and audiences, but the Dhurandhar 2 storm has handicapped the film's earnings.

Fans' demand for more screens for Project Hail Mary has prompted PVR INOX to give more IMAX screens to the Ryan-starrer. The theatre chain announced on Thursday that more IMAX screens have been added.

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Reportedly, as per current listings, the film will have 54 IMAX shows across India on Saturday (March 28).

According to District, Mumbai will host the maximum number of IMAX shows at 17, followed by Delhi-NCR with 14 and Bengaluru with 12. Chennai and Pune will have four shows each, while Ahmedabad will have two. Kolkata will have only one IMAX show.

Project Hail Mary receives fewer IMAX screens in India - X
Project Hail Mary Finds It Difficult To Secure IMAX Screens In India Due To Dhurandhar 2, Fans Disappointed

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Adapted from Andy Weir's bestselling novel, the film stars Ryan Gosling as Ryland Grace, a teacher-turned-astronaut who wakes up alone aboard a spaceship with amnesia and has a last-chance mission to save Earth from a solar-dimming microorganism. Sandra Huller, James Ortiz, and Lionel Boyce round out the cast.

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