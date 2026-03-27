Project Hail Mary Box Office Collection Day 1: Ryan Gosling-Led Space Drama Earns Over Rs 2 Crore In India

Project Hail Mary box office collection update: Ryan Gosling's new space drama Project Hail Mary's India release was postponed from March 20 to March 26, 2026, due to the phenomenal run of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, Project Hail Mary had a very slow start in India on Day 1. Had it received more screens, the collections would have been better. The irony is that the film was shot for IMAX, but unfortunately, it was reportedly screened in just five IMAX screens across the country, as Dhurandhar 2 dominated the premium screens. The second day's collections might see a boost as more screens have been allotted to Project Hail Mary.