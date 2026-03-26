Project Hail Mary Finds It Difficult To Secure IMAX Screens In India Due To Dhurandhar 2, Fans Disappointed

Summary of this article
Project Hail Mary hit the Indian theatres on March 26.
Ryan Gosling-starrer, which was released in cinemas worldwide last week, was postponed in India by a week to avoid a clash with Dhurandhar 2.
Advance booking of Project Hail Mary received a positive response in India. However, it failed to secure more IMAX screens.
Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar The Revenge had a massive pre-release buzz, which averted the release of Yash's Kannada film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown Ups, Ram Charan's Peddi, Adivi Sesh's Dacoit and Dhamaal 4. Not only Indian films, but Hollywood biggies also avoided a clash with Dhurandhar 2. Phil Lord and Christopher Miller's sci-fi adventure film Project Hail Mary, starring Ryan Gosling, which was released in cinemas worldwide last week, was postponed in India by a week. It hit the Indian screens on Thursday (March 26), but on limited screens, as the Ranveer Singh-starrer has dominated the majority of screens, including the IMAX.
Dhurandhar 2 dominates IMAX screens in India, leaves Project Hail Mary fans disappointed
Shot for IMAX, Project Hail Mary reportedly received only five IMAX screens across India. All other IMAX shows are being allotted to Dhurandhar 2, which is currently a juggernaut at the box office. The fewer IMAX screens for the Ryan Gosling-starrer have left fans disappointed.
There were no IMAX shows available on any major ticketing platform when checked on Wednesday night. As per a report in Hindustan Times, theatres in Kochi and Coimbatore added IMAX shows for the film, which were later removed without explanation.
By Thursday morning, there were only five shows - two each in Mumbai and Pune and one in Kolkata.
It is indeed sad that the film, which was shot on IMAX, is not available in that format. Fans have expressed their disappointment on X (formerly Twitter), questioning the need for IMAX screens for Dhurandhar 2.
A Kolkata resident informed us that he went to catch a 7 am show of Project Hail Mary, only to discover the show had been cancelled because the film itself hadn't been delivered. He also claimed that several shows have been cancelled at the last minute due to Dhurandhar 2.
Dhurandhar 2 is on a rampage at the box office - both in India and worldwide. So, the exhibitors are unwilling to accommodate another film.
The spy actioner has stormed past the Rs 1000 crore mark at the worldwide box office in just 7 days, becoming the 10th Indian film to achieve the feat in its first week.