Project Hail Mary Finds It Difficult To Secure IMAX Screens In India Due To Dhurandhar 2, Fans Disappointed

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar The Revenge had a massive pre-release buzz, which averted the release of Yash's Kannada film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown Ups, Ram Charan's Peddi, Adivi Sesh's Dacoit and Dhamaal 4. Not only Indian films, but Hollywood biggies also avoided a clash with Dhurandhar 2. Phil Lord and Christopher Miller's sci-fi adventure film Project Hail Mary, starring Ryan Gosling, which was released in cinemas worldwide last week, was postponed in India by a week. It hit the Indian screens on Thursday (March 26), but on limited screens, as the Ranveer Singh-starrer has dominated the majority of screens, including the IMAX.