Project Hail Mary Finds It Difficult To Secure IMAX Screens In India Due To Dhurandhar 2, Fans Disappointed

Advance booking of Project Hail Mary received a positive response in India. However, it failed to secure more IMAX screens.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary receives fewer IMAX screens in India Photo: X
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Project Hail Mary hit the Indian theatres on March 26.

  • Ryan Gosling-starrer, which was released in cinemas worldwide last week, was postponed in India by a week to avoid a clash with Dhurandhar 2.

  • Advance booking of Project Hail Mary received a positive response in India. However, it failed to secure more IMAX screens.

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar The Revenge had a massive pre-release buzz, which averted the release of Yash's Kannada film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown Ups, Ram Charan's Peddi, Adivi Sesh's Dacoit and Dhamaal 4. Not only Indian films, but Hollywood biggies also avoided a clash with Dhurandhar 2. Phil Lord and Christopher Miller's sci-fi adventure film Project Hail Mary, starring Ryan Gosling, which was released in cinemas worldwide last week, was postponed in India by a week. It hit the Indian screens on Thursday (March 26), but on limited screens, as the Ranveer Singh-starrer has dominated the majority of screens, including the IMAX.

Last year, Dhurandhar eclipsed James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Ryan Gosling In Project Hail Mary - IMDb
Ryan Gosling’s Project Hail Mary Set For India Release As Andy Weir’s Sci-Fi Epic Heads To Cinemas

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Dhurandhar 2 dominates IMAX screens in India, leaves Project Hail Mary fans disappointed

Shot for IMAX, Project Hail Mary reportedly received only five IMAX screens across India. All other IMAX shows are being allotted to Dhurandhar 2, which is currently a juggernaut at the box office. The fewer IMAX screens for the Ryan Gosling-starrer have left fans disappointed.

There were no IMAX shows available on any major ticketing platform when checked on Wednesday night. As per a report in Hindustan Times, theatres in Kochi and Coimbatore added IMAX shows for the film, which were later removed without explanation.

Related Content
Hrithik Roshan, Ryan Gosling Discuss Project Hail Mary - X
Hrithik Roshan, Ryan Gosling Talk Sci-Fi, Project Hail Mary In Viral Chat
Chetak Screen Awards 2026 full nominations list - X
Screen Awards 2026 Nominations Full List: Dhurandhar Leads With 24 Nods; Saiyaara, Homebound Among Top Contenders
Ryan Gosling In Project Hail Mary - IMDb
Ryan Gosling’s Project Hail Mary Set For India Release As Andy Weir’s Sci-Fi Epic Heads To Cinemas
Review: The Dead Fish, A Fugitive Novel for Our Times - null
Review: The Dead Fish, A Fugitive Novel For Our Times
Related Content

By Thursday morning, there were only five shows - two each in Mumbai and Pune and one in Kolkata.

It is indeed sad that the film, which was shot on IMAX, is not available in that format. Fans have expressed their disappointment on X (formerly Twitter), questioning the need for IMAX screens for Dhurandhar 2.

Hrithik Roshan, Ryan Gosling Discuss Project Hail Mary - X
Hrithik Roshan, Ryan Gosling Talk Sci-Fi, Project Hail Mary In Viral Chat

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

A Kolkata resident informed us that he went to catch a 7 am show of Project Hail Mary, only to discover the show had been cancelled because the film itself hadn't been delivered. He also claimed that several shows have been cancelled at the last minute due to Dhurandhar 2.

Dhurandhar 2 is on a rampage at the box office - both in India and worldwide. So, the exhibitors are unwilling to accommodate another film.

The spy actioner has stormed past the Rs 1000 crore mark at the worldwide box office in just 7 days, becoming the 10th Indian film to achieve the feat in its first week.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Prithvi Shaw Eyes Redemption: Puts Past Mistakes Aside For Fresh Chapter With Delhi Capitals

  2. IPL Dispatch: Captains' Meeting Becomes All-Indian Affair; Dhoni's Viral Six Gives CSK Bowler Grief

  3. Harshit Rana Replacement: KKR Name Like-For-Like Seamer In IPL 2026 Squad Update

  4. IPL 2026 Captains Meet: Impact Player Rule To Stay, Ball Change Discussed – Report

  5. PSL 2026 Preview: No Spectators, Limited Venues And Rising Concerns As Tournament Returns In Challenging Conditions

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  3. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  5. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

  4. Orleans Masters 2026 Super 300: Tanvi Sharma Enters SF With Victory Over Sixth Seed Natsuki Nidaira

  5. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Draws: India Slotted With Formidable China In Both Competitions

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 25, 2026

  2. War In West Asia Disrupts Tomato Exports: Jharkhand's Farmers Forced To Sell Produce At Low Prices

  3. When The Alphonso Fell Silent

  4. Mohan Bhagwat Flags Illegal Immigration, Calls for Three-Child Policy

  5. To NEET Or Not To NEET Is Not The Question

Entertainment News

  1. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  2. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  3. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

  4. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

  5. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News: Hezbollah Rejects Talks With Israel As Bombings Continue

  2. Trump’s 15-point Plan Revives Old Demands, Evokes Sharp Pushback From Iran

  3. Germany’s Carnival Celebrations Ignite Streets With Vibrant Color And Tradition

  4. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  5. Trump Claims Iran Agreed to Drop Nuclear Weapons, Sent ‘Big Gift’ to US

Latest Stories

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: US And Israel Press Attacks On Iran As Tehran Rejects Ceasefire Terms

  2. Trump claims Iran ‘too afraid’ to admit it wants a deal

  3. Gaza: Doctors Under Attack Refused By BBC To Broadcast Receives A BAFTA Nomination

  4. Nicholas Brendon’s Death Latest Update: Buffy Star Was Found Dead By A Friend, Coroner Reveals ‘No Signs of Foul Play’

  5. Project Hail Mary Finds It Difficult To Secure IMAX Screens In India Due To Dhurandhar 2, Fans Disappointed

  6. West Asia War: A Tale of Displacement from Lebanon

  7. Gujarat Passes Uniform Civil Code Bill 2026: Second State After Uttarakhand To Enact UCC

  8. New Zealand Vs South Africa 5th T20I: Christchurch Hourly Weather Forecast Today