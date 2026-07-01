Sreesanth's Three-Year Ban Ends: KCA Drops Charges After Cricketer's Unconditional Apology, But With A Caveat

The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has revoked former India pacer S. Sreesanth’s three-year ban after he issued an unconditional apology for his remarks against the association
The decision clears Sreesanth to resume his administrative role as co-owner of the Aries Kollam Sailors franchise in the Kerala Cricket League (KCL)
KCA warned that any future misconduct by Sreesanth would lead to immediate and strict disciplinary action
The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has revoked the three-year ban imposed on former Indian pacer S. Sreesanth following an unconditional apology from the player.
The decision, taken during a KCA special general body meeting in Kochi on Wednesday (June 1, 2026), clears the 43-year-old to resume his administrative role after the ban, originally enforced last April following controversial remarks against the association.
The KCA deemed his public outbursts derogatory and damaging to the organisation's reputation. Before issuing his formal apology, Sreesanth challenged the suspension in the Thiruvananthapuram Munsiff Court, but his petition was dismissed, according to reports.
The suspension had threatened his position as the co-owner of the Aries Kollam Sailors franchise before the previous season of the Kerala Cricket League (KCL).
With the ban lifted, he can now guide his team in KCL Season 3. However, the KCA issued a stern warning that any future misconduct would trigger immediate, strict disciplinary action.
Sreesanth, born in Kothamangalam, has long been one of Indian cricket's most polarising and passionate figures.
Making his first-class debut in the 2002-03 domestic season, he rose through the ranks due to his lethal upright seam position. He played pivotal roles in India's major global triumphs, famously taking the winning catch in the 2007 T20 World Cup final against Pakistan and featuring in the 2011 ODI World Cup-winning squad.
His international career ground to a halt in May 2013 when he was arrested for alleged spot-fixing during the Indian Premier League (IPL) while playing for the Rajasthan Royals.
Though the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) initially handed him a life ban, the Supreme Court "set aside" the sentence in 2019.
Subsequently, his punishment was reduced to a seven-year suspension that ended in September 2020, allowing him a brief domestic comeback with Kerala before his formal retirement from Indian domestic cricket in 2022.
Sreesanth made a significant impact on international cricket across all three formats, representing India in 27 Test matches where he claimed 87 wickets at an average of 37.59, and is often remembered for his career-best figures of 5/40 against the Proteas in South Africa.
In limited-overs cricket, the fiery pacer featured in 53 One Day Internationals (ODIs), taking 75 wickets with an economy rate of 6.06, which included a memorable career-best haul of 6/55.
He also made 10 Twenty20 International (T20I) appearances, taking seven wickets at an economy of 8.47, and famously took the match-winning catch to dismiss Misbah-ul-Haq of Pakistan in the final of the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup.