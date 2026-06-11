India A Vs Afghanistan A Live Streaming, ODI Tri-Series 2026: Check Hourly Dambulla Weather For Match 2

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Outlook Sports Desk
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India A face Afghanistan A in the ODI Tri-Series 2026 as Tilak Varma's side chase consecutive wins, while Afghanistan A begin their campaign in Dambulla

India A Vs Afghanistan A Live Streaming, ODI Tri-Series 2026: Check Hourly Dambulla Weather
India A Vs Sri Lanka A: Ruturaj Gaikwad Silences Critics With Stunning Century In Tri Series Clash Photo: X/BCCI
Summary of this article

  • India A aim to continue winning momentum after beating Sri Lanka A in a thrilling tournament opener

  • Afghanistan A kick off their campaign looking to challenge the favorites and make an early statement

  • Check live streaming and weather forecast details below

India A will look to build on the momentum from their thrilling opening victory when they face Afghanistan A in the ODI Tri-Series 2026 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Thursday.

Led by Tilak Varma, India A opened their campaign with an eight-run win over Sri Lanka A, thanks to Ruturaj Gaikwad's brilliant century and a dramatic bowling effort in the closing stages.

The spotlight will once again be on teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, alongside established names such as Prabhsimran Singh, Ayush Badoni, Anshul Kamboj and Arshad Khan. With only three teams in the competition, every match carries significant importance in the race to reach the final, making a second consecutive win crucial for India A.

Afghanistan A, meanwhile, begin their campaign and will be eager to make an immediate statement. Known for producing fearless young cricketers, the Afghans possess the talent to challenge any side on their day.

However, India A enter the contest as favorites after showing composure under pressure in their opening fixture. The match is scheduled to be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, which is hosting the entire tri-series.

Related Content
In this image received on June 11, 2026, India's captain Tilak Varma and others return to the pavilion amid rainfall during an ODI cricket match between India-A and Afghanistan-A, in Dambulla, Sri Lanka. - | Photo: SLC via PTI
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to lead charge as key player for India A in tri-series against Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A at Dambulla. - BCCI/X
All eyes on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as he set to feature for India A in ODI tri-series. - bcci/X
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will play for India A in his next assignment in the tri-nation series starting from June 9 in Dambulla. - X/BCCI

India A Vs Afghanistan A, ODI Tri-Series 2026: Hourly Weather

Dambulla is expected to experience warm and humid conditions throughout the match. Temperatures are likely to hover between 29°C and 32°C during the morning and afternoon hours, with partly cloudy skies prevailing. There remains a slight chance of brief showers later in the day, but no major weather interruptions are currently forecast. Players may have to contend with humidity levels above 70%, making hydration and fitness key factors during this 50-over contest.

India A Vs Afghanistan A, ODI Tri-Series 2026: Hourly Weather
India A Vs Afghanistan A, ODI Tri-Series 2026: Hourly Weather Photo: Accuweather
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India A Vs Afghanistan A, ODI Tri-Series 2026: Squads

India A: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma(c), Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Anukul Roy, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan, Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kumar Kushagra, Nishant Sindhu

Afghanistan A: Imran Mir(c), Noor ul Rahman(w), Hassan Eisakhil, Bahir Shah, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Farmanullah Safi, Shams Ur Rahman, Khalil Gurbaz, Zahir Khan, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Mohammad Ibrahim, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Khalid Taniwal, Ishaq Rahimi, Faisal Khan Ahmadzai

India A Vs Afghanistan A, ODI Tri-Series 2026: Live Streaming

Q

Where to watch India A Vs Afghanistan A, ODI Tri-Series 2026 live?

A

The India A Vs Afghanistan A, ODI Tri-Series 2026 match can be watched live on Sony Sports Network.

Q

Where to watch the live stream of the match between India A and Afghanistan A?

A

The match between India A and Afghanistan A can be live-streamed in India on the SonyLIV app and website .

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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