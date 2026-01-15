Albacete Vs Real Madrid, Copa Del Rey 2025-26 Round Of 16: Alvaro Arbeloa's Tenure Starts With Shocking Loss

Real Madrid endure shocking loss to LaLiga 2 side Albacete
Los Blancos exited Copa del Rey RO16 after conceding in stoppage time
New head coach Alvaro Arbeloa's tenure starts with a discouraging defeat
Real Madrid crashed out of the Copa del Rey at the round of 16, after Jefte Betancor's stoppage-time strike saw second-tier Albacete snatch a dramatic 3-2 victory.
Despite twice coming from behind at Estadio Carlos Belmonte, Los Blancos were beaten in their first match under Alvaro Arbeloa, who took over the reins following Xabi Alonso's departure earlier this week.
Currently 17th in LaLiga 2, 35 places below their opponents on the Spanish football pyramid, took the lead in the 42nd minute, as Javi Villar headed in after Madrid failed to deal with Jose Carlos Lazo's corner.
Yet, Arbeloa's side were back on level terms in the third minute of first-half stoppage time, with Franco Mastantuono tucking away from close range after Raul Lizoain denied Dean Huijsen's initial header.
Albacete regained their lead in the 82nd minute when Betancor volleyed home after Madrid failed to deal with another corner, but the visitors equalised again in the first minute of stoppage time, as Gonzalo Garcia nodded in Arda Guler's set-piece delivery.
However, there was to be another dramatic twist just three minutes later. Betancor, whose first shot was blocked by Dani Carvajal, swept home the rebound to seal a shock victory for Alberto Gonzalez's side.
Data Debrief: Arbeloa Matches Julen Lopetegui
Madrid were dumped out of the Copa del Rey following their first-ever defeat to Albacete in 15 meetings between the sides in all competitions (W11 D3).
Villar's opener was the ninth headed goal Los Blancos have conceded in all competitions this season, more than any other LaLiga side.
Arbeloa is only the second of Madrid's last 10 coaches to lose his opening match in charge, after Julen Lopetegui in 2018.
LaLiga 2 strugglers Albacete are through to only their second Copa del Rey quarter-final in 55 attempts, having only previously reached the last eight back in 1994-95.