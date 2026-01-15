Albacete Vs Real Madrid, Copa Del Rey 2025-26 Round Of 16: Alvaro Arbeloa's Tenure Starts With Shocking Loss

Alvaro Arbeloa's life as new Real Madrid head coach began with a tough and absolutely shocking 3-2 defeat against Spain's 2nd division outfit Albacete who currently sit 17th in LaLiga 2

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Albacete Vs Real Madrid match report
Betancor celebrates after his dramatic winner Photo: Opta
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Real Madrid endure shocking loss to LaLiga 2 side Albacete

  • Los Blancos exited Copa del Rey RO16 after conceding in stoppage time

  • New head coach Alvaro Arbeloa's tenure starts with a discouraging defeat

Real Madrid crashed out of the Copa del Rey at the round of 16, after Jefte Betancor's stoppage-time strike saw second-tier Albacete snatch a dramatic 3-2 victory.

Despite twice coming from behind at Estadio Carlos Belmonte, Los Blancos were beaten in their first match under Alvaro Arbeloa, who took over the reins following Xabi Alonso's departure earlier this week.

Currently 17th in LaLiga 2, 35 places below their opponents on the Spanish football pyramid, took the lead in the 42nd minute, as Javi Villar headed in after Madrid failed to deal with Jose Carlos Lazo's corner.

Yet, Arbeloa's side were back on level terms in the third minute of first-half stoppage time, with Franco Mastantuono tucking away from close range after Raul Lizoain denied Dean Huijsen's initial header.

Albacete regained their lead in the 82nd minute when Betancor volleyed home after Madrid failed to deal with another corner, but the visitors equalised again in the first minute of stoppage time, as Gonzalo Garcia nodded in Arda Guler's set-piece delivery.

However, there was to be another dramatic twist just three minutes later. Betancor, whose first shot was blocked by Dani Carvajal, swept home the rebound to seal a shock victory for Alberto Gonzalez's side.

Related Content
Related Content

Data Debrief: Arbeloa Matches Julen Lopetegui

Madrid were dumped out of the Copa del Rey following their first-ever defeat to Albacete in 15 meetings between the sides in all competitions (W11 D3).

Villar's opener was the ninth headed goal Los Blancos have conceded in all competitions this season, more than any other LaLiga side.

Arbeloa is only the second of Madrid's last 10 coaches to lose his opening match in charge, after Julen Lopetegui in 2018.

LaLiga 2 strugglers Albacete are through to only their second Copa del Rey quarter-final in 55 attempts, having only previously reached the last eight back in 1994-95.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: KL Rahul’s Rajkot Ton Meets Daryl Mitchell’s Cold-Blooded Chase In NZ 7-Wicket Win

  2. India Vs USA U-19 World Cup Preview: Six-Time Champions IND Begin Record-Title Quest In Bulawayo

  3. Virat Kohli Suffers 2023 World Cup Final-Style Dismissal During IND Vs NZ 2nd ODI - Video

  4. India Vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: KL Rahul Rescues IND With Composed Century From A Delicate Situation In Rajkot

  5. ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli Becomes No. 1 Batter After 5 Years; Rohit Sharma And Shubman Gill Slide Down

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 1-Point Slam 2026: Amateur Stuns Jannik Sinner To Win One Million AUD In Melbourne

  2. Basavareddy Vs Ofner: Tennis Player Forgets Rules, Celebrates Early, And Suffers Heartbreaking Defeat

  3. Australian Open 2026: Revisiting The Greatest Consecutive Title Runs In History

  4. Brisbane International Final: Aryna Sabalenka Trounces Marta Kostyuk, Lifts Second Title In Row

  5. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Marta Kostyuk To Retain Brisbane International Title, Ahead Of Australian Open

Badminton News

  1. BWF India Open 2026 Day 3 LIVE Updates: All Eyes On Sat-Chi, Malvika, Kidambi And Prannoy After Forgettable Second Day

  2. BWF India Open, Day 2 Highlights: PV Sindhu Suffers Early Exit; Sat-Chi, Prannoy, Kidambi And Malvika Advance

  3. India Open 2026: PV Sindhu Suffers First Round Exit As Kidambi Srikanth Moves On

  4. India Open 2026: World No.3 Antonsen Skips BWF World Tour Super 750 Event Due To Delhi's Extreme Pollution

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen Zhi Yi-Presley Smith Live Streaming, BWF India Open Super 750: When And Where To Watch

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

  2. The Quiet Privatisation of India’s Public Sector: How the State Is Withdrawing Without Saying So

  3. Protest To Persona: How Mamata Banerjee's Stand Against SIR Is Now An Electoral Identity 

  4. Govt Restored Thousands of Hectares in Aravallis: Bhupender Yadav

  5. ‘Want To Go Back To Artistic Practice’: Bose Krishnamachari On Resigning From Kochi–Muziris Biennale Foundation

Entertainment News

  1. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  2. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  3. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  4. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  5. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

US News

  1. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  5. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

World News

  1. Jaishankar-Rubio Meeting: Can India Trust The United States?

  2. Iran On The Cusp Of Executing Young Protestor Erfan Soltani, Trump Reacts

  3. Padma Lakshmi: Very Dark Period in US Right Now

  4. K-Drama Releases This Week: No Tail to Tell, Positively Yours, Can This Love Be Translated? And More

  5. Bangladesh Election Campaign To Begin January 22 Amid Tight Security

Latest Stories

  1. Kuki-Zo Groups Set Preconditions For Talks, Reiterate Demand For UT With Legislature Before Govt Formation

  2. Jaishankar-Rubio Meeting: Can India Trust The United States?

  3. Iran On The Cusp Of Executing Young Protestor Erfan Soltani, Trump Reacts

  4. Padma Lakshmi: Very Dark Period in US Right Now

  5. Shahid Kapoor’s O’ Romeo Faces Legal Dispute As Hussain Ustara’s Daughter Seeks Damages

  6. UP Public Healthcare Set For AI-led Workflow As POCT Group Expands Digitisation

  7. Parasakthi Team Joins PM Narendra Modi In Celebrating Pongal 2026 In Delhi | Check Out Pics And Videos

  8. GATE Admit Card 2026 Released: Download Hall Ticket from gate2026.iitg.ac.in