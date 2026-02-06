Real Betis 0-5 Atletico Madrid, Copa Del Rey: Lookman Stars On Debut As ATM Book Place In SFs

Ademola Lookman marked his debut with a goal and an assist for Atletico Madrid, who cruised into the Copa del Rey semi-finals with a 5-0 win over Real Betis.
David Hancko, Giuliano Simeone, Antoine Griezmann and Thiago Almada were also on target as Atletico became the final team to put their name in the hat for the final four.
Hancko broke the deadlock just 12 minutes in, making an unmarked run to the near post to meet Koke's corner and glance a header past the unsighted Adrian.
Lookman then missed two presentable chances before Simeone stuck out a leg to poke Matteo Rugari's low pullback into the back of the net on the half-hour mark.
Lookman would get his goal just seven minutes later, though, linking up neatly with Pablo Barrios on the counter before dancing away from two Betis defenders to scuff a shot into the bottom-left corner.
A triple change at half-time gave Betis more impetus, with Abde Ezzalzouli forcing a sharp save out of Juan Musso shortly after the break, but they could not build on the fast start.
Griezmann then added the fourth in the 62nd minute, beating Adrian with power as he rifled his effort straight through the goalkeeper's hands into the roof of the net after being teed up by Lookman.
And Almada added some late gloss to the scoreline; Griezmann's low shot was parried away from goal, but the Argentinian reacted quickest to turn in the rebound in the 83rd minute.
Data Debrief: Lookman announces himself on Atleti's stage
Lookman has become the first Atletico player to debut as a starter versus a LaLiga opponent with a goal and an assist in any competition since at least the 2013-14 season.
And for Atletico, who have struggled for goals at times this season, it is a welcome arrival as he had game-highs in shots (five), touches in the opposition box (nine) and passes in the final third (20).
Lookman also contributed 1.31 expected goals (xG) to Atleti's overall total of 2.85, with Betis only mustering 0.85 xG at the other end.
Atletico have now eliminated Betis in their last six Copa del Rey knockout ties, without losing a single game (11 games, W7 D4), including both meetings in the quarter-finals.