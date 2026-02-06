Real Betis 0-5 Atletico Madrid, Copa Del Rey: Lookman Stars On Debut As ATM Book Place In SFs

David Hancko, Giuliano Simeone, Antoine Griezmann and Thiago Almada were also on target as Atletico became the final team to put their name in the hat for the final four

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ademola Lookman
Atletico Madrid's goalscorer Ademola Lookman
info_icon

Ademola Lookman marked his debut with a goal and an assist for Atletico Madrid, who cruised into the Copa del Rey semi-finals with a 5-0 win over Real Betis.

David Hancko, Giuliano Simeone, Antoine Griezmann and Thiago Almada were also on target as Atletico became the final team to put their name in the hat for the final four.

Hancko broke the deadlock just 12 minutes in, making an unmarked run to the near post to meet Koke's corner and glance a header past the unsighted Adrian.

Lookman then missed two presentable chances before Simeone stuck out a leg to poke Matteo Rugari's low pullback into the back of the net on the half-hour mark.

Lookman would get his goal just seven minutes later, though, linking up neatly with Pablo Barrios on the counter before dancing away from two Betis defenders to scuff a shot into the bottom-left corner.

A triple change at half-time gave Betis more impetus, with Abde Ezzalzouli forcing a sharp save out of Juan Musso shortly after the break, but they could not build on the fast start.

Griezmann then added the fourth in the 62nd minute, beating Adrian with power as he rifled his effort straight through the goalkeeper's hands into the roof of the net after being teed up by Lookman.

Related Content
Related Content

And Almada added some late gloss to the scoreline; Griezmann's low shot was parried away from goal, but the Argentinian reacted quickest to turn in the rebound in the 83rd minute.

Data Debrief: Lookman announces himself on Atleti's stage

Lookman has become the first Atletico player to debut as a starter versus a LaLiga opponent with a goal and an assist in any competition since at least the 2013-14 season.

And for Atletico, who have struggled for goals at times this season, it is a welcome arrival as he had game-highs in shots (five), touches in the opposition box (nine) and passes in the final third (20).

Lookman also contributed 1.31 expected goals (xG) to Atleti's overall total of 2.85, with Betis only mustering 0.85 xG at the other end.

Atletico have now eliminated Betis in their last six Copa del Rey knockout ties, without losing a single game (11 games, W7 D4), including both meetings in the quarter-finals.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy Quarter-Finals Day 1 LIVE Score: Sarfaraz Misses Out As Mumbai Bat First Against Karnataka

  2. RCB Vs DC, WPL 2026 Final: Smriti Mandhana Masterclass Powers Royal Challengers Bengaluru To Second Title

  3. RCB Vs DC: Jemimah Rodrigues ‘Proud’ Of Delhi Capitals Despite Fourth Consecutive WPL Final Defeat

  4. RCB Vs DC, WPL 2026: Smriti Mandhana Scores Fastest Fifty In Women's Premier League Final's History - Check Details

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav Clears India's Stance For Clash Against Pakistan - Here's What He Said

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  2. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

Badminton

  1. India-W Vs China-W Live Score, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Pullela Lose MDs Match

  2. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  3. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

  4. India Vs Singapore Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: IND Defeat SGP 3-2 In Group Opener

  5. Badminton Asia Team Championships: India Women Kickstart Campaign With Victory As They Defeat Myanmar 5-0

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Didi’s Day In The Supreme Court: Politics, Not Pleadings

  2. PM Modi RS Speech 2026: PM Attacks Congress, Highlights Growth, Reforms And Global Trade Deals

  3. Are 807 Missing Persons In Jan 2026 Extraordinary When Delhi Averages 2,000 Cases A Month?

  4. PM ‘Hiding Behind’ Speaker; Threat Claims An ‘Absolute Lie,’ Says Congress

  5. Adivasi Villagers Protest Eviction Notices In Thane Belt Of Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Entertainment News

  1. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  2. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  3. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  4. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  5. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

US News

  1. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  2. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  3. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  4. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  5. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

World News

  1. US-India Trade Deal: Time To Broaden Base Of India-Russia Economic Ties

  2. Pakistan Army Says 216 Terrorists Killed In Balochistan

  3. Pakistan Army Concludes Operation Radd-ul-Fitna-1 In Balochistan: 216 Terrorists Killed

  4. Washington Post Layoffs: Shashi Tharoor's Son Ishaan Among One-Third Staff Cut

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

Latest Stories

  1. Supreme Court’s Stay On UGC Equity Regulations Sparks Heated Debate on Caste 

  2. One Battle After Another: Jharkhand's Failing Infrastructure For Women's Cricket

  3. Take Drink And Let’s Talk: Interviewing Bose Krishnamachari

  4. 1.08 Lakh Missing In UP: Allahabad High Court Registers PIL

  5. Why Has The Appointment Of Manipur’s New Deputy Chief Minister Sparked Protests In Delhi?

  6. Didi’s Day In The Supreme Court: Politics, Not Pleadings

  7. Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Rani Mukerji-Starrer Witnesses Dip, Inches Closer To Rs 25 Crore Mark

  8. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y