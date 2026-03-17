Iran At FIFA World Cup 2026: Apex Body Does Not Want To Change Schedule

Summary of this article
FIFA has reiterated that it has no plans to shift venues
Iran had asked to move their WC matches from US to Mexico
Iran is scheduled to play New Zealand on June 16 and Belgium on June 21
Iran’s Embassy in Mexico had asked for a change in the venue for their country's matches at the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026. Though a message was posted on the social media networks of the Islamic Republic's embassy in Mexico, it was claimed that the country was in talks with FIFA to play its matches in Mexico.
However, the apex body chaired by the President Gianni Infantino played down the idea and stated that the tournament will play out as it is.
"FIFA is in regular contact with all participating member associations, including the Iranian Football Federation, to discuss planning for the FIFA World Cup 2026. FIFA expects all participating teams to compete according to the match schedule announced on 6 December 2025," FIFA said in a statement.
Iran’s Ambassador to Mexico Abolfazl Pasandideh's embassy in Mexico City posted a statement attributed to national football federation President Mehdi Taj saying Iran wants to move its group-stage matches out of the U.S.
Mehdi Taj, President of the Iranian Football Federation: When Trump has clearly stated that he cannot guarantee the safety of the Iranian national team, we will definitely not travel to the United States. We are negotiating with FIFA for Iran's World Cup matches to be held in Mexico," the message on social media said.
"We reiterate that the United States does not cooperate with us on the issue of visas. We are interested in attending the World Cup, but the US government does not provide the necessary logistical or administrative support," Iran’s Ambassador to Mexico Abolfazl Pasandideh was quoted as saying by state-run news agency IRNA.
The Iran situation has intensified with the World Cup around the corner in the United States and it is somewhat confusing. Contradicting statements from US President Donald Trump wherein firstly he welcomed Iran but then advised them not to attend the tournament for their own safety.
Iran is scheduled to play New Zealand on June 16 and Belgium on June 21 in Inglewood, California, before finishing group play in Seattle against Egypt on June 26.