Real Madrid Vs Albacete Live Score, Copa del Rey 2025-26: Blancos Task Alvaro Arbeloa, Fans Skeptical

Albacete Vs Real Madrid Live Score, Copa del Rey 2025-26: Catch play-by-play updates from the Round of 16 clash between Albacete and Real Madrid on Thursday, January 15

Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Albacete Vs Real Madrid Live Score, Copa del Rey 2025-26 Round of 16 updates
Albacete Vs Real Madrid Live Score, Copa del Rey 2025-26: Round of 16 Clash. File
Albacete Vs Real Madrid Live Score, Copa del Rey 2025-26: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Round of 16 clash between Albacete and Real Madrid on Thursday, January 15. Real Madrid, under new coach Alvaro Arbeloa after Xabi Alonso’s departure, take on second-tier Albacete, who are chasing their first Copa del Rey quarter-final since 1994-95. The hosts have impressed in the cup despite a tough league season, while Los Blancos narrowly beat CF Talavera last round and remain in contention for three trophies this season. Historically, Real Madrid have won all 14 previous meetings.
LIVE UPDATES

Albacete Vs Real Madrid Live Score, Copa del Rey 2025-26: Kick Off!

Kick-off and we’re live in this Copa del Rey tie. Albacete get the match started with the crowd right behind them. Three minutes in, Franco Mastantuono tries an ambitious crossfield pass for Real Madrid, looking to open things up early, but it comes to nothing and Albacete quickly win the ball back. Early touches, early intent, and the cup-night tension is already building.

Albacete Vs Real Madrid Live Score, Copa del Rey 2025-26: Starting XIs

Albacete Vs Real Madrid Live Score, Copa del Rey 2025-26: Streaming Info

The Albacete vs Real Madrid, Copa Del Rey Round Of 16 match will be live streamed on FanCode app.

Albacete Vs Real Madrid Live Score, Copa del Rey 2025-26: Hello!

Hello, we’re back with another live blog, and it’s Albacete taking on Real Madrid! Stick around for all the twists, turns, and live updates from this Copa del Rey clash.

Published At:
