Real Madrid 6-1 Monaco, UEFA Champions League: Los Blancos Crush ASM To Boost Qualification Hopes

  • Real Madrid stormed to a 6-1 Champions League win over Monaco at the Santiago Bernabeu

  • Kylian Mbappe netted a first-half brace, helping punish his former club

  • Vinicius Junior starred with a goal and key contributions as Madrid dominated throughout

Kylian Mbappe scored twice, and Vinicius Junior also played a starring role as Real Madrid trounced Monaco 6-1 in their first Champions League game under Alvaro Arbeloa.

Madrid climbed to second in the 36-team standings, putting themselves in a great position for a top seeding in the last 16, by blowing away Sebastien Pocognoli's team, who remain at risk of an early elimination.

Mbappe only needed five minutes to bite the hand that used to feed him, firing into the bottom-left corner after good link-up play from Franco Mastantuono and Federico Valverde.

Barcelona loanee Ansu Fati then shot wide at the other end, with Monaco carrying a threat on the break, but Mbappe got his second goal with a simple finish off Vinicius' centre, with Eduardo Camavinga's clever flick instrumental in the build-up.

Jordan Teze rattled the crossbar with a rasping strike before half-time, but after the interval, it was all Madrid. Mastantuono's first-ever Champions League goal made it 3-0, with the Argentina wonderkid finishing across Philipp Kohn after an excellent turn and pass from Vinicius.

The Brazilian – who was booed by his own fans during Saturday's 2-0 win over Levante in LaLiga – then saw a left-wing delivery turned home by the unwitting Thilo Kehrer before finally getting the goal his performance deserved in the 63rd minute.

Vinicius took in Arda Guler's offload, advanced into the area and lashed a ferocious right-footed finish into the roof of the net.

Monaco did get a goal back through Teze, who drilled home after a poor giveaway from substitute Dani Ceballos inside his own area, but Madrid restored their five-goal cushion when Jude Bellingham rounded Kohn 10 minutes from time. 

Data Debrief: Mbappe haunts former club as Madrid win big

Monaco must be sick of the sight of Mbappe, who was once their breakout star in this competition as they reached the semi-finals in 2016-17.

Mbappe has now been directly involved in 17 goals in 15 career appearances against Monaco (13 goals, four assists). Only against Montpellier (21) does he have more goal contributions in his career (also 17 versus Lille).

Mbappe became the first player to surpass double figures in the 2025-26 Champions League (now on 11 goals), matching Cristiano Ronaldo's 2015-16 haul for the most by any player in a single group or league-phase campaign.

But he was aided by a scintillating performance from Vinicius. The Brazilian created a whopping seven chances for his team-mates – more than twice as many as any other player – as well as registering two assists, forcing an own goal and getting on the scoresheet himself.

And the third member of Madrid's front three, Mastantuono, became the third-youngest player to score for Los Blancos in the Champions League, at the age of 18 years and 159 days. Only Endrick (18y 58d) and Raul (18y 113d) have netted for them at a younger age.

