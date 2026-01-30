La Liga Matchday 22 Preview: Key Matchups, Players To Watch, Injury List – All You Need To Know

Real Madrid players gesture towards supporters at the end of a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Benfica and Real Madrid, in Lisbon, Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Armando Franca

Real Madrid players gesture towards supporters at the end of a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Benfica and Real Madrid, in Lisbon, Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Armando Franca