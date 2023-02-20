Monday, Feb 20, 2023
New Zealand Pacer Kyle Jamieson To Undergo Surgery, Might Miss Indian Premier League 2023

The tall fast bowler had played for New Zealand XI in a practice match for the touring England side earlier this month. 

The pacer had hoped the injury would heal but its reoccurrence has forced him to opt for surgery.
The pacer had hoped the injury would heal but its reoccurrence has forced him to opt for surgery. AP/File Photo

Updated: 20 Feb 2023 11:36 am

New Zealand pace bowler Kyle Jamieson will have to undergo a back surgery following the recurrence of an injury which had forced him to miss competitive cricket for more than nine months. (More Cricket News)

Kyle Jamieson was expected to return for the Blackcaps' ongoing two-Test series against England after last playing the five-day format in June 2022. However, due to the recurrence of the injury, and the impending surgery, the 28-year-old's wait to get back to full fitness has got a lot longer.

The tall fast bowler had played for New Zealand XI in a practice match for the touring England side earlier this month. 

"It's been a challenging and difficult time for Kyle and a big loss for us," New Zealand coach Gary Stead was quoted as saying by SEN Radio.

"He's been fantastic around all of our sides when he's been part of them. We just wish him well and hope we'll know more in three to four months of what that end prognosis looks for him as well."

Jamieson had earlier hoped the injury would heal with rest but its reoccurrence has forced him to opt for surgery.

"A number of world-class players have had surgery in the back and it's different periods of time they recover. We just want Kyle (to get) the best chance of recovery because we know what a star he's been for us. 

"Surgery provides a quicker return to play and that's the encouraging thing for him," added Stead.

The Blackcaps lost the opening Test to England by 267 runs. The second Test is scheduled to commence in Basin Reserve on February 24.

Tags

Sports Kyle Jamieson New Zealand National Cricket Team Sports Injury Cricket England National Cricket Team New Zealand Vs England Test Cricket Gary Stead Indian Premier League
