ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli Slips To Ninth, Jasprit Bumrah Breaks Into Top Five After Sri Lanka Series

Former India captain Virat Kohli scored 81 in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka at home. His Test average also dropped below 50 for the first time since 2017.

Jasprit Bumrah claimed his maiden five-wicket haul on home soil against Sri Lanka in the 2nd Test. AP

Updated: 16 Mar 2022 5:00 pm

Fresh from his maiden Test five-wicket haul at home, Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah jumped six spots to fourth but struggling star batter Virat Kohli slipped to ninth in the latest ICC Rankings released on Wednesday. (More Cricket News)

Bumrah, who returned with eight wickets in the Day-Night second Test against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru, climbed past Shaheen Afridi, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, James Anderson, Neil Wagner and Josh Hazlewood in the Test rankings for bowlers.

Former captain Kohli, who continued his struggle with the bat and could not convert his starts, dropped four places, but managed to remain inside the top-10 just ahead of Rishabh Pant who remained static at 10th.

Kohli scored 45 in the opening Test in Mohali, while in the second Test he had scores of 23 and 13. He is yet to score a century since his 136 against Bangladesh in November 2019. India skipper Rohit Sharma, however, held on to his sixth position to be the best-placed Indian in the batting charts.

The in-form Shreyas Iyer was rewarded for his match-winning 92 and 67 against Sri Lanka as he took a giant leap, advancing 40 spots to be on 37th position in the batting chart. Sri Lanka Test captain Dimuth Karunaratne jumped up to a career best No 3 after his fighting 107 in the second innings in Bangalore.

In the all-rounders' table, Ravindra Jadeja was displaced from the No.1 position as West Indies' Jason Holder reclaimed the top spot. Jadeja had risen to No 1 after his 175 not out and nine wickets in the Mohali Test earlier this month.

Ravichandran Ashwin, Shakib Al Hasan and Ben Stokes rounded off the top five in the all-rounders' list. In the bowlers' ranking, Mohammed Shami climbed up a spot to displace fellow countryman Ravindra Jadeja to 17th.

Pat Cummins, Ashwin and Kagiso Rabada have retained the top three spots among the bowlers.

