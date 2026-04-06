IPL 2026: Kyle Jamieson Joins Criticism Wave Against Impact Player Rule In IPL

Summary of this article
Kyle Jamieson critiques the Impact Player, charges it of taking a lot of skills out of the game
He supports his argument by highlighting that there's a reason it's not implemented in international cricket
Jamieson also highlights that he's at his best fitness currently
The Impact Player rule has been under the scanner ever since it was introduced in 2023, and recently, the criticism has picked up heat, especially by some of the prominent Indian players such as Rohit Sharma, Axar Patel, and Shubman Gill.
Many argue that it takes the role of all-rounders out of the game and shifts the balance in favour of batters, who can now play freely because of an extra batter on their side.
Though despite of all the criticism around the Impact Player Rule, BCCI has made it clear that it's here to stay for atleast till 2027.
Now, Delhi pacer, Kyle Jamieson, has also joined the bandwagon and criticised IPL's Impact Rule by putting it out in public that he himself is not a big fan of this rule.
"Personally, I'm not a fan of it. I think it takes a lot of the skill out of the game," Jamieson said in a select media interaction ahead Delhi Capitals game against Gujarat Titans.
"I think if you can bat 9 or 10, you don't have to have the same sort of batsmanship that you probably once had to have," he added.
The lanky Kiwi pacer opened up on how the innate skills of the game, which this rule takes out of the equation.
Speaking in the virtual interaction, he Jamieson said, "I think there's something to be said around, especially all-rounders, guys that can bowl and bat and offer balance to a team that way. And it does take a little bit of that skill out of the game."
Jamieson backed his views on the Impact Player Rule by highlighting the fact that it's not there in international cricket for a reason.
"You don't see too many other places around the world or international cricket that have the Impact Player rule. It's probably for a good reason," he added.
Kylie Jamieson was recruited by Delhi Capitals ahead of the 2026 season, but he hasn't been able to feature in the playing XI yet. When asked about his exclusion, he admitted that though he wants to be a part of the playing XI, he understands the nature of the league and the four foreign players rule, which has kept him out of the playing XI.
"Obviously, you want to play. Everyone here wants to be able to find a way to contribute to this team winning games.
"But equally, you're very aware that only four overseas players can play. There's class from one through to 20-odd and for me personally, there's no better place to be in terms of getting better as a cricketer than the IPL.
"So, it's not like you need to play to get benefit from it. There's still ways of contributing through trainings, through meetings, through helping around the boundary.
"For me, it's just kind of the best place to be in terms of just growing your game, whether that's on the park or off it.
Kyle Jamieson On Competitive Pitches In IPL 2026
When asked about the competitive nature of pitches in comparison to the T20 World Cup and the bilateral series, Jamieson acknowledged that, though high-scoring games are still happening here or there, there is more help for the bowlers compared to the recently concluded T20 World Cup and India-New Zealand bilateral series.
"We spent January here with New Zealand and it felt like a bowler's graveyard. And at times during the T20 World Cup, it felt like that too. So, you're a little bit nervous coming over, thinking you're going to have two months of that.
"But the wickets have been a little bit more (helpful) (allowing) even (contest) between bat and ball. We've seen, obviously, a couple of high-scoring games. But equally, there's been some games where there's been some help and assistance. So, that's obviously great for us, the bowling..
Jamieson Speaks On His Fitness Status Leading Into The IPL
Kyle Jamieson took the IPL by storm when he was picked up for a whopping INR 15 crore by RCB in people but he wasn't able to replicate his high price tag into performance as he has been marred by injuries in the past.
However, in the past few months he has mostly remained injury free and finds himself at a pretty good place now in terms of fitness.
"I've had 15–16 months uninterrupted now where I've played pretty much everything. So the body is in a good place. Obviously, there was a bit of a niggly run with a couple of injuries, but I managed to find the root cause of those and fix that up.
"So I'm in a really good place now. It's nice to be here and to be involved, and I'm looking forward to the next couple of months with this team, Jamieson said during the interaction.
For much did Delhi Capitals get Kyle Jamieson for?
Delhi Capital bought Kyle Jamieson in IPL 2026 auction for INR 2 crore.
Will Kyle Jamieson play against Gujarat Giants?
Given Delhi Capitals settled bowling combination, it's highly unlikely that Kyle Jamieson will play against Gujarat Giants.