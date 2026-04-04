DC Vs MI Highlights, IPL 2026: Sameer Rizvi’s 90 Powers Delhi Capitals To Six-Wicket Win Over Mumbai Indians

Delhi Capitals had to fight their way through a tricky chase in their opener. After restricting LSG to 141, they stumbled to 26 for 4 early on, but a composed recovery saw them get home comfortably without further damage. Sameer Rizvi impressed as the Impact Player, while Tristan Stubbs was promoted in a tactical move. KL Rahul fell for a duck last game but remains a major threat, especially against Mumbai Indians.