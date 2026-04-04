DC Vs MI Highlights, IPL 2026: Sameer Rizvi’s 90 Powers Delhi Capitals To Six-Wicket Win Over Mumbai Indians

DC Vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Hello!
Greetings, we’re back with another live blog as Delhi Capitals take on Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Stay tuned for live updates.
DC Vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Streaming Info
The DC vs MI match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports channels, and it can also be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.
DC Vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Head-To-Head Record
Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians have shared quite a history in the IPL, having faced off 37 times over the years. It’s Mumbai who have had the upper hand in this rivalry, walking away with 21 wins, while Delhi have managed to come out on top in 16.
It’s a gap, sure, but not one that completely tilts the scales, especially with both sides evolving every season.
DC Vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Delhi's Weather Forecast
While the players and fans are waiting eagerly for the match to take place, weather could play a spoilsport. The Indian Meteorological Department of India has issued a yellow alert in Delhi which will continue till April 8-9 and will be the strongest on April 3 and 4.
DC Vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Likely XIs
Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul (WK), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel (C), Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan
Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickleton (WK), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Markande, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
DC Vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Match Prediction
Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians are overwhelming favourites to win this contest against Axar Patel's Delhi Capitals. Google's win probability suggests that MI has 62% chances of win, whereas DC has just 38% of victory.
DC Vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Both Teams’ Campaigns So Far
Delhi Capitals had to fight their way through a tricky chase in their opener. After restricting LSG to 141, they stumbled to 26 for 4 early on, but a composed recovery saw them get home comfortably without further damage. Sameer Rizvi impressed as the Impact Player, while Tristan Stubbs was promoted in a tactical move. KL Rahul fell for a duck last game but remains a major threat, especially against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians, in contrast, made a statement right away. They chased down 221 against KKR with authority, thanks to a blazing opening stand from Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma that set the tone early. While the bowling had a few off moments, Shardul Thakur’s early strikes proved decisive. With Mitchell Santner adding balance, MI already look like a side in rhythm.
DC Vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Toss Update
Delhi Capitals have won the toss and have opted to field first Mumbai Indians.
DC Vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah
DC Vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Impact Substitutes
Delhi Capitals Impact subs: Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Nabi Dar, Sameer Rizvi, Sameer Rizvi, Karun Nair
Mumbai Indians Impact subs: Mayank Markande, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar
DC Vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Game On!
We’re up and running in Delhi, and you can feel the early buzz straight away. Ryan Rickelton takes first strike, settling in with a quick glance around, while Rohit Sharma watches on calmly from the other end.
Mukesh Kumar has the new ball, starting things off for Delhi with slips in place and intent clear, they want early movement, early pressure. First ball coming up, and just like that, this contest is alive.
DC Vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians 17/0 (1.5)
Ngidi errs straight away, too full, drifting onto the pads, and Rohit Sharma doesn’t need a second invitation. He leans into it, gets inside the line with that effortless timing, and whips it neatly behind square. That’s racing away… first boundary, pure class from Rohit.
DC Vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: WICKET
And there it is, pressure tells early. Rickelton had been looking to break free, a bit restless at the crease, and Mukesh Kumar plays him beautifully. Tempts him into the shot, gets the mistake, and Axar Patel does the rest with a safe pair of hands. Rickelton departs for 9 off 11, and Delhi strike first.
DC Vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians 68/2 (8.4)
Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav are easing into their rhythm, looking to steady the innings. Kuldeep Yadav drifts one slightly loose to deep extra cover, and Rohit makes no mistake, timing it perfectly for four. The partnership is starting to blossom, and Mumbai are finding some momentum.
DC Vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians 71/3 (9.3)
Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack, tossing up a few short balls, and Mumbai make him pay. Suryakumar nudges one to deep mid-wicket for a single, Rohit follows with a back-foot punch to long-on. Another single from Suryakumar keeps the scoreboard moving, then Kuldeep strays short and wide, Rohit leans back and drills it past deep point for four.
And then Rohit pulls a clever one, Kuldeep drifts down the leg side, he tries a sweep, Delhi appeal, Axar Patel calls for a review. UltraEdge shows no bat, flat line, decision stands. Rohit has Delhi Capitals completely tricked, wasting their review and keeping the momentum firmly with Mumbai.
DC Vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians 85/3 (11.4)
And just like that, the game swings! Rohit Sharma departs for 35 off 26, caught brilliantly by Nitish Rana at cover. Axar Patel floated one slightly slower and wider outside off, Rohit went for the inside-out drive but couldn’t keep it down.
No chance for elevation, the ball sits perfectly for Rana, who plucks it out of thin air and sends Mumbai’s star man back to the pavilion. Smart bowling, sharper fielding, and Delhi strikes back.
DC Vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians 98/4 (13.3)
Natarajan starts with a slower one, short of length, and Naman Dhir doesn’t waste a second, he rocks back and slaps it straight down the ground. Flat-batted, timing perfect, and it races away past long-on for four. Delhi Capitals get off to a bit of a jolt.
DC Vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Fifty And OUT!
And just like that, the momentum shifts! Suryakumar Yadav had been cruising, carving out a well-timed partnership with Naman Dhir, and brings up a fine fifty.
But Ngidi had the last laugh. A pace-off delivery, a bit low, scoots under SKY’s bat as he shapes to pull, and he’s trapped plumb on the back thigh. The review goes up, UltraEdge confirms no nick, ball-tracking shows three reds, lbw is given. Lungi Ngidi has removed Mumbai’s in-form batter.
DC Vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians 162/6 (20)
And that’s a big blow for Mumbai! Naman Dhir tried to attack, picks a short, slower bouncer from Natarajan, and goes for the pull.
Timing was decent, but he’s hit it straight into the waiting hands of Tristan Stubbs at deep midwicket. Naman departs for 28 off 21, two fours and a six, and Delhi Capitals strike again, tightening the screws.
DC Vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Post 162/6 (20)
Mumbai Indians post 162 on a tricky, two-paced Delhi deck. Mukesh Kumar tested the new ball, leaking a few early boundaries before adjusting his length to remove Rickelton and bamboozle Tilak with an off-speed delivery.
Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav steadied the innings with a 53-run partnership, but the momentum shifted quickly, Rohit fell to Axar Patel, Sherfane Rutherford holed out on a slog sweep, and just after reaching his fifty, Suryakumar was trapped by Lungi Ngidi.
Delhi Capitals strike at crucial moments and keep Mumbai under pressure.
DC Vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Chase Time!
And we’re into the chase! Rahul takes strike alongside Pathum Nissanka as Mumbai look to get off to a steady start. Deepak Chahar has the new ball in hand, ready to test the openers and set the tone for Delhi’s defense.
DC Vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: WICKET
And Delhi Capitals strike immediately! KL Rahul is gone for just 1, caught brilliantly by Ryan Rickelton. Deepak Chahar angling a fuller delivery down leg, Rahul shuffles across for a flick, only to get a thin inside edge.
Rickelton reads it perfectly, dives to his left, and plucks it out of thin air. Delhi off to another shaky start as Mumbai snatch the early breakthrough.
DC Vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals 8/2 (1.5)
Disaster strikes again for Delhi Capitals! Nitish Rana is run out at the bowler’s end, failing to get back in time. Jasprit Bumrah’s alert throw leaves him stranded, Rana departs for a duck off 3 balls. Early wickets piling up, and Delhi are in real trouble.
DC Vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: KL Rahul's Dismal
DC Vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals 40/2 (5.3)
Shardul Thakur strays a bit short, and Pathum Nissanka makes him pay! He steps down the pitch, creates room, and unleashes a crisp drive over mid-off, one bounce and it’s racing over the ropes. Nissanka is in full flow and showing exactly why Delhi are backing him in this chase.
DC Vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals 42/2 (6)
Jasprit Bumrah tosses up a slower short one outside off, and Pathum Nissanka is timing everything beautifully, tries to pull, but only gets the toe-end, and it trickles to the off-side for no run. Still, Nissanka is going really well, looking confident and in complete control at the crease.
DC Vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals 51/2 (7.2)
Mitchell Santner drifts one up, and Sameer Rizvi pounces! Quick stride forward, crisp lift over the bowler’s head, one bounce and it’s over the ropes for a stunning four.
DC Vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals 56/2 (8.2)
Corbin Bosch bowls short of a good length, Rizvi cramped for room but still manages a miscued pull over mid-wicket for a single. He gets away, keeping the partnership ticking and Delhi’s chase alive.
DC Vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals 81/3 (10.4)
Corbin Bosch digs one in short, and Sameer Rizvi crouches low, cleverly guiding it over the keeper’s head. Using the bowler’s pace perfectly, he adds another boundary, back-to-back fours keeping Delhi on the move.
DC Vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals 108/3 (12.5)
Bumrah tests Rizvi with a full, angling delivery at 129.7kph, Rizvi gets a thick inside edge onto the pad, and MI appeal for LBW, but the umpire says no. They decide against a review, and Rizvi survives a close call, keeping Delhi’s chase alive.
DC Vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: WICKET
And that’s the end of an incredible innings! Sameer Rizvi departs for 90 off just 51 balls, but what a show he put on. Full delivery from Corbin Bosch, Rizvi comes down the track, gets under it, and lofts it, but the bat turns at impact, sending it high in the air.
Tilak Varma sprints in from long-off and takes a superb catch. The Delhi crowd erupts, and teammates David Miller and Ryan Rickelton salute him for a blistering knock, seven fours, seven sixes, pure carnage at the crease.
DC Vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Rizvi’s 90 Powers DC With Record-Equalling Sixes Against Mumbai
Sameer Rizvi’s 90 is now the third-highest individual score by a Delhi Capitals batter against Mumbai Indians in IPL history, trailing only Sehwag’s 95* in 2013 and Jason Roy’s 91* in 2018.
His seven sixes also match the joint-most hit by a DC batter versus MI, equaling records set by Rishabh Pant in 2019 and Tristan Stubbs in 2024.
Delhi Capitals Won By 6 Wickets
Delhi Capitals seal a commanding six-wicket win over Mumbai Indians, with David Miller finishing things off with a crisp four off Bosch. Sameer Rizvi steals the spotlight with a brilliant 90, his second consecutive fifty in IPL 2026, powering DC to a convincing victory and leaving Mumbai struggling to keep up.
That's A Wrap
That’s a wrap from Delhi! You can now switch over to our RR vs GT live blog for all the action. Until then, bye-bye!