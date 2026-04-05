GT Vs RR Highlights, IPL 2026: Bishnoi's Four-Fer, Jurel's Fifty Help Royals Clinch 6-Run Victory

GT Vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Welcome!
Good evening, cricket fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the IPL 2026 match between GT vs RR at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and playing XIs as they are revealed.
GT Vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Match Details
Fixture: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals
Series: Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026
Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Date: Saturday, April 04, 2026
Time: 7:30 PM IST
GT Vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Sooryavanshi's Blitz In Last Match
In a historic display of power-hitting, 15-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi delivered a masterclass during Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2026 opener against Chennai Super Kings at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. Chasing a modest target of 128, Suryavanshi reached his half-century in just 15 balls, making it the fastest fifty of the 2026 season and the joint third-fastest in IPL history.
The left-handed prodigy eventually finished with 52 runs off 17 balls, a strike rate of 305.88, including 4 boundaries and 5 sixes. His onslaught specifically targeted high-repute bowlers; he dismantled Matt Henry, took 18 runs off a single over from Khaleel Ahmed, and reached his milestone with two consecutive sixes off spinner Noor Ahmad.
GT Vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Live Streaming Details
The Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 match will be telecasted live on the Star Sports Network channels. Fans can get the live streaming of the GT vs RR match on the JioHotstar mobile app and website.
GT Vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Record Against Gujarat Titans
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s record-breaking century against the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 remains one of the most significant moments in the tournament's history. At just 14 years and 32 days old, he became the youngest player to score a century in the IPL and across all men’s T20 cricket.
Playing at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, Sooryavanshi reached his hundred in a staggering 35 balls, ultimately finishing with 101 off 38 deliveries. This remains the fastest century by an Indian in the IPL—breaking Yusuf Pathan’s long-standing 37-ball record—and the second-fastest in the league's history, trailing only Chris Gayle’s 30-ball effort.
GT Vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: What Happened In DC Vs MI Match?
Delhi Capitals are currently chasing a score of 164 against Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. You can follow the live score updates of the match here.
GT Vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: What Happened In Gujarat Titans' Last Match?
The match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) was a nail-biter that went down to the very last over. Playing at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium, the Punjab Kings managed to pull off a 3-wicket win in a game that kept fans on the edge of their seats.
The Gujarat Titans batted first and scored 162 runs for 6 wickets. Captain Shubman Gill was the top scorer with 39 runs, trying to hold the innings together while other batters struggled to get going. While the score was decent, many felt the Titans were about 15 runs short of a truly winning total because the Punjab bowlers did a great job of slowing them down at the end.
Punjab’s chase started roughly. The Titans' bowlers, led by Prasidh Krishna, were on fire. Krishna took 3 wickets for 29 runs, making it very hard for Punjab to score. For a long time, it looked like Gujarat would win the game as the required run rate started to climb.
However, the game changed when Cooper Connolly took charge. The young Australian played a brilliant, calm innings under massive pressure. He hit boundaries at the perfect moments and steered his team toward the target.
In the end, Punjab needed 5 runs from the final 5 balls. They didn't panic and finished the game with 5 balls to spare.
GT Vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: What Happened In Rajasthan Royals' Last Match?
The Rajasthan Royals delivered a clinical performance to dismantle the Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets at the Barsapara Stadium. After winning the toss and opting to bowl, the Royals' pace attack—led by Nandre Burger and Jofra Archer—immediately rattled the CSK top order, leaving them reeling at 19/3 in the powerplay. Ravindra Jadeja added to the carnage by picking up two wickets in his very first over against his former side, effectively ending any hopes of a middle-order recovery. Despite a lone, fighting 43 from Jamie Overton, Chennai was bundled out for a mere 127 in 19.4 overs.
The chase was defined by pure dominance as 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi unleashed a historic assault, reaching his half-century in a staggering 15 balls. His explosive 52 off 17 deliveries—which included five massive sixes—all but ended the contest within the first few overs. Following Sooryavanshi's departure, Yashasvi Jaiswal anchored the remainder of the innings with a steady 38* to ensure there were no further hiccups. The Royals reached the target in just 12.1 overs, securing a massive victory that provided an early-season boost to their net run rate and solidified their status as title contenders.
GT Vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Head-To-Head
The Gujarat Titans (GT) have historically dominated their rivalry with the Rajasthan Royals (RR), holding a 6–2 win-loss record across eight encounters since 2022.
However, the tide has begun to shift recently. While Gujarat won the first few meetings including the 2022 IPL Final, Rajasthan has won two of the last four games, including a dominant 8-wicket victory in their most recent clash in 2025.
GT Vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Toss Update
Toss Update: Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and have opted to bat first.
GT Vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Shubman Gill Misses Out
Rashid Khan came out for the toss instead of Shubman Gill as the star Indian batter misses out due to muscle spasm.
GT Vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Check Playing XIs
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma
Gujarat Titans: Kumar Kushagra, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan(c), Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
GT Vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Impact Subs
Rajasthan Royals Impact subs: Ravi Bishnoi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Shubham Dubey, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Singh
Gujarat Titans Impact subs: Shahrukh Khan, Jason Holder, Manav Suthar, Anuj Rawat, Jayant Yadav
GT Vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Sooryavanshi On Charge
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has already shown his flare in the game. He has hit three boundaries in the first two overs. Two in the first over with Mohammed Siraj drifting a little towards the legside and then one down the ground over mid-off in the bowing of Kagiso Rabada. Rashid Khan will hope he can take the wicket of Sooryavanshi soon.
GT Vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Jaiswal Joins Sooryavanshi
While the bowlers focus on dismissing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal shows why he is such a key batter in the team. He plays some awe-inspiring strokes to Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada and keeps the run rate on the higher side taking the full advantage of the field restrictions in powerplay.
GT Vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Massive Powerplay For Royals
Despite having the likes of Mohamemd Siraj, Ashok Sharma, Kagiso Rabada in the powerplay, Gujarat Titans have not been restrict RR and they had a flying start to the powerplay riding on Yashashvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's batting. The duo dominated the bowlers from all lines and length and have found boundaries at ease. GT will have to put an anchor to their scoring rate or else they can be in deep trouble.
GT Vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Rashid Removes Sooryavanshi
After a handy cameo in the powerplay, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi departs in the first ball after it. It is the GT captain Rashid Khan who strikes. Nails the in between length and Sooryavanshi tries to muscle him over the deep mid-wicket. A very long boundary there and he holes out in the deep. Rashid needed that wicket and he himself scalps it. GT finally got the window to get themselves back in the game.
GT Vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Little Fightback From Titans
After the wicket of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, RR have slowed down a little. Yashasvi Jaiswal have looked to take the game deep while Dhruv Jurel on the other end, have played some eye-catching strokes. Yet, Rashid Khan and Ashok Sharma have not conceded more than one boundary in their over and kept things tight.
GT Vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Royals Lose Two Wickets, Hetmyer Punches Back
Yashasvi Jaiswal completed his half-century and then lost his wicket while trying to manufacture a boundary. Wanted to make room to free his hands but Kagiso Rabada bowls a pace on delivery to wreck his stumps. Riyan Parag plays some brilliant shots immediately after coming in but he also picks the fielder on the off-side off Prasidh Krishna's bowling. Krishna creates another chance against Shimron Hetmyer but Jos Buttler didn't push for the review this time. Replays showed spike on UltraEdge. Hetmyer did not bog down for it and dismantled the next two balls of Krishna to the stands. Some action packed phase ongoing.
GT Vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Ashok Sharma Stops Dangerous Hetmyer
Shimron Hetmyer was looking ominous with his ability to clear the boundary with ease, but Ashok Sharma strikes to remove him. Went full with this one and Hetmyer saw the opportunity. Went for the big one and Mohammed Siraj ran in and took a very good diving catch. Ashok has been touching some real pace, with one ball going to 155 KPH.
GT Vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Jurel Scores Half-Century
Dhruv Jurel has played brilliant knock taking the game deep and he has built a stage for them to launch. After coming on, he played some eye-catching strokes and despite wickets tumbling at the other end, he kept the innings together. Brings up his half-century and with two overs remaining in the innings, it is time for him and Ravindra Jadeja to go hard on the bowlers. In the meantime, Mohammed Siraj dropped his catch near the boundary line.
GT Vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Royals Finish Well
Ravindra Jadeja hits a boundary off the last ball of Mohammed Siraj and RR finish on a strong note. Brilliant knocks of Dhruv Jurel and Yashasvi Jaiswal, both scoring half-centuries, took them to this position. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi added impact through his quickfire cameo. Jurel was dismissed in the last over by Siraj but he did enough to take RR to a competitive total. They will back their bowlers to defend the score.
GT Vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Sai Sudharsan Looks To Give Fast Start
With Shubman Gill not there, Sai Sudharsan has shielded Kumar Kushagra in the first two overs. Played some eye-pleasing strokes and without additional risks kept the scorecard ticking. His aggressive stance has given Kushagra time to settle himself on the crease. A wicketless powerplay will power GT ahead in the chase.
GT Vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: No Wickets In Powerplay
Gujarat Titans off to a good start to the powerplay and they thwart plan A of Rajasthan Royals by not losing a wicket. Sai Sudharsan was the one taking charge and he found the boundaries. Kumar Kushagra joined him later and picked up pace as well. Kushagra and Sudharsan keep the scorecard ticking and also found the boundaries as well. RR will have to find plan B.
GT Vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Parag Provides Breakthrough
Riyan Parag brings himself into attack and finds the wicket in the last ball of the over. Sai Sudharsan already got hold of him and hit two boundaries off his ball, a four and a six. Kumar Kushagra tried to join in and log swept him towards long on. But that being the longer side of the boundary, Shimron Hetmyer took a good juggling catch. First wicket for RR and they will want to make the opening bigger.
GT Vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Sudharsan Falls
Sai Sudharsan played a brilliant knock of 73 runs in 44 balls setting the match up for Gujarat Titans. Sudharsan played some brilliant strokes to keep the asking rate under control. But Ravi Bishnoi finally finds the breakthrough after coming on as a sub. Googly once again, short and spinning away, Sudharsan rocks back to play the pull but the away spin induces the top-edge, the ball goes straight up and Deshpande comes in from long leg, takes it with both hands.
GT Vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Titans Suffer Collapse
There was a phase after Sai Sudharsan's dismissal, when it felt like Gujarat Titans could be still on track for the chase with Jos Buttler striking the ball clean at the other end. But Ravi Bishnoi changed things again. Glenn Phillips stepped out to loft him over long on but got caught. Then Washington Sundar tried to smash him and departed as well. Jos Buttler joined them in the next over as he mistimed a pull shot of Nandre Burger's bowling to the deep square leg fielder. GT have lost steam during this collapse and need a partnership.
GT Vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Bishnoi Strikes Again
Ravi Bishnoi has completely run through the GT middle order. Using his angle against left handers, he added the fourth to his tally when he got Rahul Tewatia caught behind. Tewatia wanted to cut him on the offside, but only ended up brushing it on way to the keeper's gloves. In the same over, Shahrukh Khan went for a risky double but Ravindra Jadeja's gun throw made sure he was short of crease. GT are down to the last reserves of batting and they still have way to go.
GT Vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Deshpande Seals Victory With Clinical Last Over
Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada stitched a partnership to take GT almost over the line but some exceptional death bowling from Jofra Archer and Tushar Deshpande made sure RR clinch the victory. Deshpande's over in specific was clinical as he executed yorkers in every delivery. GT will be disappointed to come so close and still not go over the line. Their middle order batting needs addressal and this game proved it more. RR will be happy as they displayed an exceptional performance. Two wins in two matches for RR while GT now has two losses.
GT Vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Rashid Khan's Reaction
"Well, I think, we bowled really well, especially the way they have started to restrict them under like, 210. I think it was a great effort on this wicket by the bowlers. And then we started really well with the bat too. I felt we have given a great start with the openers. And then I felt in the 12th and 13th overs, we lost back-to-back wickets. That's something which really put us on the back foot. But I think, if they were there, it wasn't that hard to score, but I think in that period of time, we just lost the momentum of the game. Well, I feel, on the wicket like this, 9-10 per over, it's not that the hard job to be done. And I feel like we just, a little bit like you lose the momentum in that time and go harder and to keep a little bit for a longer period of time. And the boundaries were coming. I think on this wicket, boundaries were coming easily. And, but I think we just lost a few early quick wickets in that period of time, which just didn't allow us to go on and keep the momentum till the end. (on regrouping) Well, everyone have their own gameplan and they know the condition and situation really well. And then just to make sure that, you read the condition and the requirement of the game. Everything is written on the board. I feel like that makes the job pretty much easier, but it's too early, it's still in the competition. We learn from our mistakes, what we do and we keep getting better and come back stronger in the next game. (on the chat in the last over) Well, the discussion was clear, like, you know, we just need to hit one boundary. And I feel like if we get there, I think we don't need much of the boundaries in that over. And I think Tushar bowled really well. He bowled some exceptional yorkers. We didn't allow us to go on, but I feel that the one ball which he missed his line length, I should have picked that for six. (on Gill) He's good. Hopefully he's gonna be all right for the next game. He just had the muscles spasm, so hopefully he's gonna be all right soon."
GT Vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Archer's Reaction
"(On the excellent catch to dismiss Rashid) Initially when he hit it, I thought it went for six. I just hoped for the best and I just caught it and it stayed in. That's all. As a fellow bowler you want the fielders backing up. Everything that could have gone right for us on the field went right. (On the last minute change to bowl the 19th over instead of Tushar Deshpande) I didn't take it from him. Riyan changed his mind. He was going to bowl the 19th and I was going to bowl the last one. Practice and a game can be two different things. Being adaptable is important. Slower balls weren't staying in so we had to go predominantly pace on."
GT Vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Riyan Parag's Reaction
"It was just incredible. I took a challenge thinking that let's go full and fast. It's insane that they (Archer and Tushar) executed as we wanted. He (Dhruv Jurel) asked me to go Jofra on the 19th so credit to him for that. If it comes out it's good, if it doesn't we go again. We have not done a lot of justice to the talent he has got. He has to bat No. 3 and hopefully this is the start for him. We will focus on what we need to do against Mumbai."
GT Vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Ravi Bishnoi's Reaction
"I have worked a lot on my game, I tried to bowl a good length. If you see, even when I was hit today it was off the fuller ball. Worked a lot emotionally, physically and mentally. (which wicket was his favorite?) Tewatia's as he is known to be a finisher."
GT Vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Player Of The Match
Ravi Bishnoi was awarded the player of the match award for his match-winning spell of 4/41. Bishnoi dismissed Sai Sudharsan, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar and Rahul Tewatia to set up the match for Rajasthan Royals.
GT Vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: When Is Next Match?
Rajasthan Royals play Mumbai Indians on Tuesday, April 07.
Delhi Capitals play Gujarat Titans on Wednesday, April 08.