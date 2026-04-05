GT Vs RR Highlights, IPL 2026: Bishnoi's Four-Fer, Jurel's Fifty Help Royals Clinch 6-Run Victory

"Well, I think, we bowled really well, especially the way they have started to restrict them under like, 210. I think it was a great effort on this wicket by the bowlers. And then we started really well with the bat too. I felt we have given a great start with the openers. And then I felt in the 12th and 13th overs, we lost back-to-back wickets. That's something which really put us on the back foot. But I think, if they were there, it wasn't that hard to score, but I think in that period of time, we just lost the momentum of the game. Well, I feel, on the wicket like this, 9-10 per over, it's not that the hard job to be done. And I feel like we just, a little bit like you lose the momentum in that time and go harder and to keep a little bit for a longer period of time. And the boundaries were coming. I think on this wicket, boundaries were coming easily. And, but I think we just lost a few early quick wickets in that period of time, which just didn't allow us to go on and keep the momentum till the end. (on regrouping) Well, everyone have their own gameplan and they know the condition and situation really well. And then just to make sure that, you read the condition and the requirement of the game. Everything is written on the board. I feel like that makes the job pretty much easier, but it's too early, it's still in the competition. We learn from our mistakes, what we do and we keep getting better and come back stronger in the next game. (on the chat in the last over) Well, the discussion was clear, like, you know, we just need to hit one boundary. And I feel like if we get there, I think we don't need much of the boundaries in that over. And I think Tushar bowled really well. He bowled some exceptional yorkers. We didn't allow us to go on, but I feel that the one ball which he missed his line length, I should have picked that for six. (on Gill) He's good. Hopefully he's gonna be all right for the next game. He just had the muscles spasm, so hopefully he's gonna be all right soon."