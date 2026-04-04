DC Vs MI, IPL 2026: Likely XIs And Prediction For Match Number 8 - All You Need To Know

Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians are overwhelming favourites to win this contest against Axar Patel's Delhi Capitals. Google's win probability suggests that MI has 62% chances of win, whereas DC has just 38% of victory

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DC Vs MI, IPL 2026: Likely XIs And Prediction For Match Number 8
Delhi Capitals' Sameer Rizvi plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow, India,. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Delhi Capitals welcome Mumbai Indians for match number of IPL 2026

  • Both the teams won their respective opening matches

  • Mumbai has more than 60% chances of winning this game

The Indian Premier League returns to the national capital for the first time in the on-going 2026 season as the home team Delhi Capitals welcome 5-time champions Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley stadium for match number 8.

This weekend is going to be the season's first matchday with two fixtures lined-up in the afternoon and evening. While Delhi will take on Mumbai from 3:30 PM onwards, inaugural winners Rajasthan Royals will travel to Ahmedabad for a clash against 2022 champions Gujarat Titans.

All the teams, except Gujarat Titans, won their respective season opening matches. Delhi had beaten Lucknow, Mumbai saw off Kolkata and Rajasthan thrashed Chennai.

All these three teams will look to join the Punjab Kings up top and maintain their unbeaten record in the early days of the tournament.

Mumbai Indians arrive in Delhi after a historic performance at the Wankhede, where they finally ended their long-standing first match jinx by chasing down a massive target of 221 against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Their victory marked Mumbai's highest-ever run chase in IPL history. It was fueled by a vintage half-century from Rohit Sharma and a blistering debut performance from Ryan Rickelton.

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Their bowling unit also showed resilience under pressure with Shardul Thakur emerging as the standout performer by taking three crucial wickets to keep the KKR total within reach.

Delhi Capitals similarly boast a perfect record following a comeback win against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium.

The Capitals' bowling attack dominated from the outset, with Lungi Ngidi and T Natarajan combining for 6 wickets to bowl out LSG for a modest 141.

Despite a shaky start to their chase that saw four wickets fall during the powerplay, Delhi found a hero in Sameer Rizvi, whose unbeaten 70 guided the team home comfortably.

DC Vs MI, IPL 2026 Match 8: Prediction

Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians are overwhelming favourites to win this contest against Axar Patel's Delhi Capitals. Google's win probability suggests that MI has 62% chances of win, whereas DC has just 38% of victory.

DC Vs MI, IPL 2026 Match 8: Likely XIs

Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul (WK), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel (C), Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickleton (WK), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Markande, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Q

Where will Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians play their IPL 2026 match?

A

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, will host this match from 3:30PM onwards.

Q

What happened in Delhi's opening IPL 2026 match?

A

The Delhi Capitals had registered a narrow 6-wicket victory over the Lucknow Super Giants in their season opener.

A

What happened in Mumbai Indians' first IPL 2026 match?

A

The Mumbai Indians were able to break their decade long record of losing their opening match by beating the Kolkata Knight Riders in their season opener.

Q

When and where to watch this DC Vs MI match?

A

The Delhi Capitals Vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2026 match will start from 3:30PM (IST) onwards exclusively on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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