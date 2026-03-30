MI Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Key Talking Points And Stats From Indian Premier League Match 2

Summary of this article
Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets in IPL 2026 on Sunday
KKR scored 220/4; MI reached 224/4 in 19.1 overs to record their highest‑ever successful IPL chase
Shardul Thakur took 3/39, dismissing Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane and Cameron Green
Rohit Sharma hit 78 off 38 balls with six sixes; Ajinkya Rahane top‑scored for KKR with 67 but left the field with cramps
The match was MI’s 25th win over KKR, extending their dominance in the rivalry
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season was treated to another high-scoring encounter as Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by six wickets at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.
Skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi hit fluent half-centuries to give KKR a wonderful start, but Shardul Thakur’s triple blow restricted the visitors to 220/4. Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton then anchored the chase for MI, taking them to 224/4 in 19.1 overs.
After such an enthralling encounter, let’s look at the stats highlights and key talking points from the MI vs KKR game yesterday.
MI vs KKR, IPL 2026: Stats Highlights
MI Maintain Supremacy Over KKR
The Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders rivalry has been one of the most one-sided ties in IPL history, with MI winning over three quarters of their head-to-head clashes. Sunday’s win marked the 25th victory for MI against KKR – an IPL record.
|Wins
|Team
|Opponent
|25 (out of 36 matches)
|Mumbai Indians
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|21 (out of 35 matches)
|Chennai Super Kings
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|21 (out of 35 matches)
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Punjab Kings
|21 (out of 39 matches)
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai Super Kings
|21 (out of 37 matches)
|Mumbai Indians
|Delhi Capitals
MI also have a strong record at home against KKR, winning 11 of their 13 games. This is a league record for the most wins by any franchise against an opponent at a particular venue.
|Wins
|Team
|Opponent
|Venue
|11 (out of 13 matches)
|Mumbai Indians
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Wankhede
|9 (out of 14 matches)
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Punjab Kings
|Kolkata
|9 (out of 10 matches)
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Punjab Kings
|Hyderabad
Chase Fiesta
In the two IPL games this season, we have seen the chasing side reach mammoth targets with relative ease. After RCB’s record-breaking result against SRH, the same was true for MI against KKR as well – suggesting that batting second is indeed a huge advantage.
For MI, yesterday’s performance was their highest-ever successful chase in the IPL, overtaking the previous best of 219 runs against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2021. This was also their highest successful hunt at Wankhede – beating the 2023 record of 213 runs against Rajasthan Royals (RR).
In fact, this was the sixth-highest successful chase in IPL history.
|Score
|Match
|Venue
|Year
|221
|MI vs KKR
|Wankhede
|2026
|246
|SRH vs PBKS
|Hyderabad
|2025
|228
|RCB vs LSG
|Lucknow
|2025
|262
|PBKS vs KKR
|Kolkata
|2024
|224
|RR vs KKR
|Kolkata
|2024
|224
|RR vs PBKS
|Sharjah
|2020
MI’s credentials in batting second are further borne out by the fact that this is the sixth time that the Mumbai franchise has won while chasing a 200-plus target. Only Punjab Kings (PBKS) have a better record (eight) in the IPL.
MI vs KKR, IPL 2026: Key Talking Points
Mumbai End First-Game Jinx
For all their silverware and honours, MI held the shocking distinction of never winning their opening matches in the IPL since 2012. That was a big mental barrier for the five-time champions, with KKR coach Shane Watson referring to their “shocking record” in the pre-match press conference.
However, MI regrouped and climbed over that mental barrier with a resounding win on Sunday, marking the first time they have won the season opener in almost a decade-and-a-half, that too against a three-time title winner.
Whether this will give them the boost to go on and challenge for the title remains to be seen, but for now, Hardik Pandya and co. will be mighty pleased to put the past behind them.
Shardul Lords Over Wankhede
For a match that had 444 runs scored in 40 overs, it was astonishing that it was a bowler – Shardul Thakur – who stole the spotlight and grabbed the Player of the Match award. Indeed, more than Rohit and Rickelton’s knocks, it was Shardul’s three-wicket spell that put the match on a platter.
The 35-year-old pacer, making his MI debut, stepped up to be his team’s hero on a night where Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah failed to get any scalps. Shardul removed both the KKR openers – Finn Allen (37 off 17) and Ajinkya Rahane (67 off 40), before taking the wicket of Cameron Green (18 off 10).
‘Lord’ Shardul – as he has been lovingly named by the internet – finished with figures of 3/39. This prevented KKR from reaching a 250-plus score, eventually making it possible for MI to chase it down with ease.
Old Guard is Alive and Well
T20 might be a young man’s game, but the old guard is very much alive and kicking. After Virat Kohli’s stunning unbeaten 69-run knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the opening match, it was Rohit Sharma’s turn to up the ante for MI.
The former skipper starred with the bat, smashing 78 runs off just 38 balls at a strike rate of over 205. This included six boundaries and six sixes. His innings ultimately came to an end with a stunning catch by Anukul Roy, but it set the platform for MI’s fluent win.
Rahane’s Injury Worry
More than the loss against MI, KKR will be worried about the fitness of skipper Ajinkya Rahane. The 37-year-old opener was forced to leave the field before the start of the fifth over in the second innings, holding his foot in what looked to be a bad case of cramps. After receiving some treatment from the physios, he walked off the pitch, with Rinku Singh taking over as stand-in captain.
“Feeling okay, just a lot of cramps to my calf and both the calves, actually. So hopefully I’ll be okay. I mean, just a lot of cramps,” Rahane said after the match.
There may be question marks being raised about Rahane the skipper, but there is no doubt about Rahane the batter. He top-scored for his side against MI with 67 off 40 balls, hitting three fours and five sixes. KKR fans will dearly hope that the batter is back, fully fit, in the next match against SRH on April 2.
Green – To Bowl or Not Bowl?
Having paid INR 25.20 crore for Cameron Green, fans were surprised when the Australian all-rounder did not bowl for KKR against MI. Rahane added fuel to the fire, blaming Cricket Australia for the team not being allowed to use Green as a bowler.
CA responded by saying that Green is recovering from a lower back injury and has been instructed not to bowl “for a short period”. The board also added that “KKR has been communicated with and is fully aware of this information”.
It remains to be seen if the KKR board and Cricket Australia come to any sort of understanding that will allow Green to play his part with the ball against SRH. With KKR already short of pacers following injuries to Harshit Rana, Akash Deep, and Matheesha Pathirana, Green’s availability may be key for their competitiveness.