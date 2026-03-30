MI Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Key Talking Points And Stats From Indian Premier League Match 2

Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya, right, and Naman Dhir celebrate after won the match during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai, India, Sunday, March 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya, right, and Naman Dhir celebrate after won the match during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai, India, Sunday, March 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool