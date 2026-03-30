MI Vs KKR: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 2

Summary of this article
Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets at Wankhede
Shardul Thakur was named Player of the Match for his spell of 3/39
He took the crucial wickets of Finn Allen, Cameron Green and Ajinkya Rahane
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 saw another high-scoring encounter as Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by six wickets at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Surprisingly, in a match that saw 444 runs scored, it was fast bowler Shardul Thakur who bagged the Player of the Match (POTM) award for his game-changing spell.
Shardul was responsible for three crucial wickets, finishing with figures of 3/39 in four overs. He dismissed the hard-hitting Finn Allen for 37 off 17 balls just before the end of the powerplay, and then took the wicket of Cameron Green (18 off 10) in the ninth over.
Most importantly, he sent the dangerous Ajinkya Rahane back to the stands in the 14th over. The KKR skipper top scored for his side with 67 off 40, and his wicket stemmed the flow of runs.
On a night when premier pacers such as Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult failed to get any wickets, it was Shardul who stepped up and helped restrict KKR to 220/4, which MI chased down in 19.1 overs.
‘I Like Challenges’, Says POTM Shardul Thakur
While accepting the POTM award after the match, Shardul explained that he took up the challenge of breaking KKR’s opening partnership between Allen and Rahane. With Boult and Bumrah drawing blanks, Shardul’s spell proved to be the difference-maker on the night.
“I like challenges, and this was one of the (most) challenging situations that I had to bowl in, especially sixth over,” Shardul said. “Boult and Bumrah bowling up front, Hardik, you’d expect some wickets, but today it didn’t happen for us.
“So coming in and bowling that sixth over, it was a bit challenging. Challenges are what has made me till now, and I enjoy it. So I think today was one of those performances.”
Shardul joined MI at the start of IPL 2026 after being traded in from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The 35-year-old Palghar native spoke about returning to his home ground at Wankhede, and what it meant for him to represent MI.
“This ground (Wankhede) has given me bitter and sweet memories both actually and to come and play for Mumbai Indians, it is special playing on home ground,” he said. “I was a net bowler and an upcoming boy who has been with the team in 2010, 2011, 2012 seasons. Quietly bowling here, making my mark and since then it was always going to happen, but it finally happened that I am in Mumbai Indians playing for my home team, so it feels special.”
After a stunning debut for his new side, Shardul will look to keep up his form when Mumbai Indians travel to the Arun Jaitley Stadium to face Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 4.
What was the result of the MI vs KKR, IPL 2026 match?
In a thrilling high‑scoring contest at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by six wickets. KKR scored 220/4, which MI chased down in 19.1 overs.
Who won the Player of the Match award in MI vs KKR, IPL 2026?
The Player of the Match (POTM) award went to Shardul Thakur, who delivered a crucial spell of 3/39 in four overs.
Why did Shardul Thakur win POTM in MI vs KKR?
On a night when premier pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult failed to take wickets, Shardul dismissed Finn Allen, Cameron Green, and Ajinkya Rahane.