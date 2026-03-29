MI Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Shardul Thakur’s Triple Blow Helps Mumbai Keep Kolkata In Check At 220

Amid the run frenzy, Shardul Thakur picks three crucial top-order wickets to restrict KKR to 220 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

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Vikas Patwal
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MI Vs KKR, IPL 2026
Mumbai Indians' Shardul Thakur bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai, India, Sunday, March 29, 2026. AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool
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Summary of this article

  • Shardul Thakur picks three wickets to restrict KKR to 220

  • Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi slam fifties for KKR

  • Finn Allen gave played a fiery knock of 37 off just 17 balls

Shardul Thakur, popularly known as 'Lord Thakur' because of his knack for picking wickets, has once again lived up to his reputation as he picked up three key wickets against Kolkata Knight Riders in a high-scoring affair at the Wankhede Stadium.

While other bowlers looked ineffective against the batting prowess of Ajinkya Rahane, Finn Allen, and Cameron Green on a beautiful Wankhede wicket, Thakur came in between and bowled clever, slower balls into the pitch to dismiss the three top-order batters off KKR and stem the flow of runs.

Ajinkya Rahane and Finn Allen at one stage were looking like they could take the game away from MI, but the guile of Shardul Thakur turned into their undoing, thus still keeping MI in the game.

However, his last overs went for 14 runs, which ruined his figures as he ended up with figures of 4-39-3 but his timely wickets could make a big difference in the match.

Check out the live score between MI and KKR here.

Rahane-Raghuvanshi Slam Fifties To Take KKR To

After being sent in to bat first, KKR made the most of the batting-friendly conditions and blasted handsome half-centuries to take their team to a healthy first innings total of 220.

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Ajinkya Rahane scored 67 off 40 balls and forged a strong 69-run stand with Finn Allen. He smashed three fours and five sixes during the course of his innings.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who had a scratchy start, found touch as the innings progressed and ended up with 51 runs off 29 balls. He slammed six fours and two sixes in his innings.

KKR managed to score a good first innings total of 220 on a good Wankhede track. However, with the kind of batting MI possess, no total can be considered safe.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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