MI Vs KKR, IPL 2026: What Hardik Pandya, Ajinkya Rahane Said At The Toss In Mumbai

Summary of this article
Mumbai Indians host Kolkata Knight Riders in match 2 of the IPL 2026
Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first
Check what the captains and key players said ahead of the match
The Indian Premier League’s opening weekend continues with a heavyweight clash as the Mumbai Indians (MI) host the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) tonight at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29 (Sunday). Both franchises enter Match 2 of the 2026 season looking to set an early tone for their respective campaigns.
The rivalry leans heavily in favor of the hosts, with Mumbai holding a dominant 24-11 head-to-head record. The Wankhede has traditionally been a fortress for MI against the Knight Riders, where they boast a 10-2 advantage. However, KKR arrives with the confidence of having broken a long-standing losing streak at this ground during their title-winning 2024 run.
Expect a tactical battle centered on the early overs. Mumbai Indians will look to their elite pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult to exploit the new ball and rattle KKR’s top order. Their strategy relies on a high-octane batting lineup featuring Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya to capitalize on the venue's short boundaries.
Kolkata Knight Riders, led by Ajinkya Rahane, will aim to counter Mumbai’s power-hitting through their mystery spin department. The goal for Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy will be to dry up the runs during the middle overs when the ball traditionally stops gripping at Wankhede. Given the likely presence of dew, the toss-winning captain will have the advantage of simplifying the second-innings chase.
Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl first. Pandya cited the unusual amount of grass on the Wankhede surface and the potential for dew later in the evening as the primary reasons for the decision. KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane admitted he also would have preferred to bowl, noting that the pitch appeared different from the practice strips.
The Mumbai Indians handed out three debut caps tonight. Shardul Thakur, Sherfane Rutherford, and Afghan spin prodigy Allah Ghazanfar all made their first appearances for the franchise. Notably, Suryakumar Yadav was named as an Impact Substitute, with Ryan Rickelton getting the nod to keep wickets and open alongside Rohit Sharma.
Kolkata Knight Riders opted for a balanced four-overseas combination featuring Finn Allen, Cameron Green, Sunil Narine, and Blessing Muzarabani. Angkrish Raghuvanshi was tasked with the wicketkeeping duties in a lineup bolstered by the middle-order power of Rinku Singh and Ramandeep Singh.
MI Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Markande, AM Ghazanfar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Kolkata Knight Riders: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Blessing Muzarabani
Hardik Pandya's Reaction
"We are going to bowl. Looks like a good track, it appears greener than it used to. Let's see how it plays. This is our fortress, the crowd is behind us and we're looking to play a good game. We started a couple of weeks earlier, have plenty of experience and a mix of youth. Rohit, Surya, Mitchell Santner - so there's no shortage of captains; I'm just excited to go out there and perform. We're going with 6 bowlers and 5 batters."
Ajinkya Rahane's Reaction
"We were looking to bowl, never seen this amount of grass at Wankhede. Preparations have been good, couple of camps in Kolkata and in Mumbai as well. Know that MI is a champion team and we're looking forward to be playing against them. Just stay at the moment and don't look at the past. A couple of injuries - we're going with 6 batters and 5 bowlers. Four overseas players - Cameron Green, Finn Allen, Sunil Narine and Blessing Muzarabani."
Finn Allen's Reaction
"It's very exciting; I've been waiting for this moment for a long time. This is what we live for, playing in the biggest tournament of the world. Excited to get to Kolkata; the team has built up well over the last 10 days and it should be good. We had a couple of practice games, arrived in Mumbai on Thursday and got a good look at the conditions. Some of the boys have played here and things look good. We have had a good mix, couple of batting (team) meetings, understanding and meeting with the boys. Some prefer to train around alone, but we've formed a mutually good bond."
Trent Boult's Reaction
"Trent Boult - Very happy to be back. Preparations have been going well. The group’s been together for a good week or so now. We’ve been gelling nicely. I think you can say all you want to say, it’s probably been recognised. I think the last time we won our first game was about 13 years ago. But I don’t think there’s ever been a time where we’ve gone out not trying to win the first one. All I can say is the boys are well-prepared. We’ve got some quality players who’ve been in great form, coming off a lot of cricket, and we’re just eager to put in a good performance tonight. I’ll leave the talking to the professionals. Once I jump over that rope, that’s the next thing on the list, I’m very clear about what I want to do. Definitely very clear tonight, up against maybe one, two or three Kiwis. We’ll see who comes out for KKR. But it’s a challenge I love taking on. It doesn’t always go to plan, but hopefully it goes to plan more often than not. He (Finn Allen) has been playing well. And these kids these days… He’s made a strong impact over the last 10 months or so. He’s a quality batter. But we’ve got some good bowlers in our side. It’s a team game, in my opinion. If one of us doesn’t come off, the rest of the bowling group will back each other up nicely. We’re here at home, at a ground we know very well. We’re looking forward to that challenge."