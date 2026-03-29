MI Vs KKR, IPL 2026: What Hardik Pandya, Ajinkya Rahane Said At The Toss In Mumbai

"Trent Boult - Very happy to be back. Preparations have been going well. The group’s been together for a good week or so now. We’ve been gelling nicely. I think you can say all you want to say, it’s probably been recognised. I think the last time we won our first game was about 13 years ago. But I don’t think there’s ever been a time where we’ve gone out not trying to win the first one. All I can say is the boys are well-prepared. We’ve got some quality players who’ve been in great form, coming off a lot of cricket, and we’re just eager to put in a good performance tonight. I’ll leave the talking to the professionals. Once I jump over that rope, that’s the next thing on the list, I’m very clear about what I want to do. Definitely very clear tonight, up against maybe one, two or three Kiwis. We’ll see who comes out for KKR. But it’s a challenge I love taking on. It doesn’t always go to plan, but hopefully it goes to plan more often than not. He (Finn Allen) has been playing well. And these kids these days… He’s made a strong impact over the last 10 months or so. He’s a quality batter. But we’ve got some good bowlers in our side. It’s a team game, in my opinion. If one of us doesn’t come off, the rest of the bowling group will back each other up nicely. We’re here at home, at a ground we know very well. We’re looking forward to that challenge."