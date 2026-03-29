MI Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma's Drops Easy Catch, Angkrish Raghuvanshi Survives

After Virat Kohli in match 1, Rohit Sharma also drops an easy catch as he lets go the sitter of Angkrish Raghuvanshi during the MI vs KKR IPL 2026 match

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Soubhagya Chatterjee
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Rohit Sharma in IPL
Rohit Sharma was replaced by Hardik Pandya as Mumbai Indians captain, ahead of the start of Indian Premier League 2024. AP Photo
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • MI is hosting KKR at their home in IPL 2026 match 2

  • Mi won the toss and put in KKR to bat first

  • Rohit Sharma dropped a simple catch of Angkrish Raghuvanshi

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are eyeing a massive total after being put in to bat by Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya in Match 2 of IPL 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. As of the 16th over, KKR has reached 177/3, maintaining a scorching run rate of 11.06 per over.

KKR’s innings began with an aggressive burst from Finn Allen, who smashed 37 off just 17 balls, including two sixes and six boundaries. Following Allen’s dismissal, captain Ajinkya Rahane took full control, anchoring the innings with a vintage 67 off 40 balls. Rahane’s knock was highlighted by five sixes before he eventually holed out to extra cover.

The middle order has kept the momentum high, with Angkrish Raghuvanshi (32)* and Rinku Singh (16)* currently at the crease, looking to propel the score past the 210-mark in the final four overs.

Shardul Thakur has been the standout performer for the home side, acting as a one-man wrecking crew. On his MI debut, Thakur has claimed all three wickets to fall so far, finishing his third over with figures of 3/25.

While the new-ball duo of Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah remained economical, the supporting attack has struggled. Allah Ghazanfar (0/51) and Hardik Pandya (0/29) were targeted by the KKR batters, allowing the visitors to maintain a double-digit run rate throughout the middle overs.

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Rohit Sharma Drops A Catch

In a moment that silenced the Wankhede faithful, Rohit Sharma spilled a chance to dismiss the dangerous Angkrish Raghuvanshi during the 15th over of the first innings.

The incident occurred off the bowling of debutant spinner Allah Ghazanfar. Raghuvanshi, looking to capitalize on a tiring attack, lofted a delivery high toward the long-on boundary. Rohit Sharma, positioned perfectly under the ball, seemed set to complete a routine catch. However, he appeared to misjudge the dip of the ball at the last second, it slipped through his fingers, bounced once, and trickled over the rope for four runs.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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