MI Vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026: Injury-Hit Knight Riders Face Stern Wankhede Test

MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026: Welcome!
Good evening, cricket fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the IPL 2026 match between MI and KKR at the Wankhede Stadium. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and playing XIs as they are revealed.
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Good evening, cricket fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the IPL 2026 match between MI and KKR at the Wankhede Stadium. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and playing XIs as they are revealed.