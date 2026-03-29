MI Vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026: Injury-Hit Knight Riders Face Stern Wankhede Test

MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026: Follow the play-by-play updates from the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match in the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29, 2026

Minal Tomar
Minal Tomar
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Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders live score Indian Premier League 2026 Match 2 MI vs KKR IPL
Kolkata Knight Riders players celebrates the dismissal of Delhi Capitals' Karun Nair during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, April 29, 2025. | Photo: AP
Welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Match 2 between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, March 29, 2026. Mumbai Indians boast a formidable squad, led by Hardik Pandya, and look to end their five-year trophy drought this season. MI have a winless run in their opening matches stretching back to 2012, but are at their home fortress tonight. Meanwhile, KKR’s record at Wankhede is atrocious, with just two wins in 12 games. On top of that, Ajinkya Rahane’s side will be missing several key players due to injury, including Harshit Rana, Akash Deep, and Matheesha Pathirana. Follow the play-by-play updates from the MI vs KKR match right here.
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MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026: Welcome!

Good evening, cricket fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the IPL 2026 match between MI and KKR at the Wankhede Stadium. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and playing XIs as they are revealed.

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