MI Vs KKR Predicted XIs, IPL 2026: Check Out Likely Playing 11 And Team News For Today’s Match

Kolkata Knight Riders have a horrible injury crisis before the start of the season. A large chunk of their pace attack has been sidelined with injuries, with Harshit Rana and Akash Deep ruled out for the season. Matheesha Pathirana will also sit out the opening stages with a knock. The enforced removal of Mustafizur Rahman leaves KKR well short of pacers going into the match, meaning Blessing Muzarabani will have to shoulder most of the burden.