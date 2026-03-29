MI Vs KKR LIVE Streaming, IPL 2026: Check The Pitch, Weather And Squads For Today's Encounter

Summary of this article
Mumbai Indians will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in match 2 of IPL 2026
Mumbai Indians haven't won the first match of IPL since 2012
The match will begin at 7:00 PM, while toss takes place at 6:30 PM IST
Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 2 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, March 29, 2026.
A first match win sets the tone for any team in a highly competitive tournament like the IPL, which is why both teams will aim to start their campaign with a win.
Although a winning start is not something the five-time champion, Mumbai Indians, believe in, as they haven't won the first game of the IPL since 2012, they have still been one of the most successful teams in the league. However, this time around, they'll be desperate to change this prolonged trend.
As always, MI have managed to assemble a strong squad with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya in their ranks. However, in the last few years, they haven't clicked as a team, which is why the trophy has eluded them since 2020.
Despite the evident friction in their squad in the last few seasons, they have been able to retain their deadly core, along with other match-winning options to complement them. They just need to come together as a team, and they could be the team to beat in the tournament.
On the other hand, KKR have been marred with injuries to their premier fast bowlers Harshit Rana, Akash Deep, and Matheesha Pathirana, which has made their fast bowling a bit thin as compared to their counterparts.
Still, they possess a strong spin core in the form of Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine, along with a power-house batting line-up consisting of Finn Allen, Tim Sierfert, Cameron Green, and Ajinkya Rahane, who on their day could take the match away from any opponent.
So, it will be a great encounter between two top teams of the league, and the fans are definitely up for a treat tonight in Mumbai.
MI Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Pitch Report
The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is one of the most batting-friendly pitches in India. Having a red soil means that bounce will be an innate feature of the pitch which keeps both batters and bowlers in the game.
The small boundary dimensions coupled with true and good bounce makes it easy for batters to hit sixes easily, however if there's some moisture on the pitch, then the bounce becomes their friend too and they can easily go on top of the batters. The average score batting first on this pitch is 180.
MI Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Weather Report
The weather in Mumbai for the match between MI and KKR is expected to be clear with no probability of rain. The average temperature is expected to be around 25 degrees and the conditions will be warm and humid.
MI Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Streaming Details
The match 2 of the IPL 2026 between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app in India from 7:30 PM IST, while the toss will take place at 6:30.
MI Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Squads
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Shardul Thakur, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Naman Dhir, Ryan Rickelton, AM Ghazanfar, Mayank Markande, Danish Malewar, Ashwani Kumar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Mayank Rawat, Atharva Ankolekar, Raghu Sharma
Kolkata Knight Riders: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Tim Seifert(w), Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik, Rahul Tripathi, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Rachin Ravindra, Blessing Muzarabani, Navdeep Saini, Prashant Solanki, Daksh Kamra, Sarthak Ranjan, Tejasvi Dahiya, Saurabh Dubey
Where is the match between MI and KKR being played?
The match 2 of IPL 2026 between MI and KKR will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
What is the average score while batting first at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai?
The average score while batting first at the Wankhede Stadium is 180 runs.
Is there any chance of rain in the match between MI and KKR?
No, there is no chances of rain during match 2 between MI and KKR.