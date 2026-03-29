MI Vs KKR, IPL 2026 Match Prediction: Who Will Win Today And Players To Watch

Summary of this article
Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders meet in Match 2 of IPL 2026 at Wankhede Stadium
Google’s prediction model gives MI a 63% chance of victory, compared to 37% for KKR
See the key batters and bowlers to watch out for in the MI vs KKR match today
Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will open their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaigns in the second match of the season at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. With five and three IPL titles in the bag, respectively, MI and KKR are two of the league’s most successful franchises and will look to establish their early-season credentials.
Despite KKR’s trophy haul, they have one of the worst head-to-head records in the IPL against MI, losing almost three quarters of their matches. That record is even worse at Wankhede, where KKR have lost 10 of their 12 matches.
This year, though, they will fancy their chances against an out-of-sorts MI side. Mumbai Indians have been going through a transitional period over the last few years, with Hardik Pandya’s return not going as well as fans would have hoped.
MI, however, have an incredible streak of losing their opening matches stretching back to 2012. Against an injury-hit KKR, Pandya will look to end that rotten run and establish MI as a title contender early on by winning the IPL 2026 match on Sunday.
MI vs KKR, IPL 2026 Match 2: Prediction
According to Google, Mumbai Indians are the heavy favourites to win Sunday’s clash against Kolkata Knight Riders. MI have a 63% chance of winning, compared to just 37% for KKR. The visiting side will have its work cut out to get a positive result at Wankhede.
MI vs KKR, IPL 2026 Match 2: Players to Watch
Batters:
Suryakumar Yadav (MI) in last 10 matches: 478 runs, 79.67 average and 179.02 strike rate
Rohit Sharma (MI) in last 10 matches: 362 runs, 40.22 average and 151.46 strike rate
Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) in last 10 matches: 305 runs, 38.13 average and 144.54 strike rate
Angkrish Raghuvanshi (KKR) in last 10 matches: 222 runs, 31.71 average and 138.75 strike rate
Bowlers:
Jasprit Bumrah (MI) in last 10 matches: 17 wickets and 6.18 economy
Trent Boult (MI) in last 10 matches: 17 wickets and 8.68 economy
Varun Chakaravarthy (KKR) in last 10 matches: 14 wickets and 7.97 economy
Vaibhav Arora (KKR) in last 10 matches: 14 wickets and 10 economy
MI vs KKR, IPL 2026 Match 2: Last Meeting
The last time these two sides met was on March 31 last year. MI sealed a comfortable eight-wicket win at the Wankhede Stadium, chasing down the meagre target of 117 in the 13th over.
Medium pacer Ashwani Kumar was the star that night, taking four wickets and conceding just 24 runs in his three overs to decimate the KKR batting lineup as KKR were all out for 116. Ryan Rickelton then led the chase with a 41-ball 62, taking MI over the line with 46 balls to spare.
MI vs KKR, IPL 2026 Match 2: Squads
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Shardul Thakur, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Naman Dhir, Ryan Rickelton, AM Ghazanfar, Mayank Markande, Danish Malewar, Ashwani Kumar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Mayank Rawat, Atharva Ankolekar, Raghu Sharma.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Cameron Green, Tim Seifert (wk), Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik, Rahul Tripathi, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Rachin Ravindra, Blessing Muzarabani, Navdeep Saini, Prashant Solanki, Daksh Kamra, Sarthak Ranjan, Tejasvi Dahiya, Saurabh Dubey.
Who is playing the IPL 2026 match today?
The Mumbai Indians (MI) face the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium in IPL 2026 Match 2 on Sunday.
Who is predicted to win MI vs KKR?
According to Google’s prediction model, Mumbai Indians are favourites with a 63% chance of victory, while KKR have a 37% chance.
What happened the last time MI and KKR met in the IPL?
On March 31, 2025, MI chased down KKR’s 116 with ease, winning by eight wickets at Wankhede. Ashwani Kumar starred with 4/24, while Ryan Rickelton scored a match‑winning 62.