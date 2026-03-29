MI Vs KKR, IPL 2026 Match Prediction: Who Will Win Today And Players To Watch

MI vs KKR, IPL 2026: With a mouthwatering contest lined up between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, let’s look at which team is the favourite to win the contest and which players to watch out for

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
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Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match prediction players to watch
Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav, left, and captain Hardik Pandya during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, India, Monday, May 26, 2025. Photo: | PhotO: AP/Surjeet Yadav
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders meet in Match 2 of IPL 2026 at Wankhede Stadium

  • Google’s prediction model gives MI a 63% chance of victory, compared to 37% for KKR

  • See the key batters and bowlers to watch out for in the MI vs KKR match today

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will open their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaigns in the second match of the season at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. With five and three IPL titles in the bag, respectively, MI and KKR are two of the league’s most successful franchises and will look to establish their early-season credentials.

Despite KKR’s trophy haul, they have one of the worst head-to-head records in the IPL against MI, losing almost three quarters of their matches. That record is even worse at Wankhede, where KKR have lost 10 of their 12 matches.

This year, though, they will fancy their chances against an out-of-sorts MI side. Mumbai Indians have been going through a transitional period over the last few years, with Hardik Pandya’s return not going as well as fans would have hoped.

MI, however, have an incredible streak of losing their opening matches stretching back to 2012. Against an injury-hit KKR, Pandya will look to end that rotten run and establish MI as a title contender early on by winning the IPL 2026 match on Sunday.

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BY Outlook Sports Desk

MI vs KKR, IPL 2026 Match 2: Prediction

According to Google, Mumbai Indians are the heavy favourites to win Sunday’s clash against Kolkata Knight Riders. MI have a 63% chance of winning, compared to just 37% for KKR. The visiting side will have its work cut out to get a positive result at Wankhede.

MI vs KKR, IPL 2026 Match 2: Players to Watch

Batters:

  • Suryakumar Yadav (MI) in last 10 matches: 478 runs, 79.67 average and 179.02 strike rate

  • Rohit Sharma (MI) in last 10 matches: 362 runs, 40.22 average and 151.46 strike rate

  • Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) in last 10 matches: 305 runs, 38.13 average and 144.54 strike rate

  • Angkrish Raghuvanshi (KKR) in last 10 matches: 222 runs, 31.71 average and 138.75 strike rate

Bowlers:

  • Jasprit Bumrah (MI) in last 10 matches: 17 wickets and 6.18 economy

  • Trent Boult (MI) in last 10 matches: 17 wickets and 8.68 economy

  • Varun Chakaravarthy (KKR) in last 10 matches: 14 wickets and 7.97 economy

  • Vaibhav Arora (KKR) in last 10 matches: 14 wickets and 10 economy

MI vs KKR, IPL 2026 Match 2: Last Meeting

The last time these two sides met was on March 31 last year. MI sealed a comfortable eight-wicket win at the Wankhede Stadium, chasing down the meagre target of 117 in the 13th over.

Medium pacer Ashwani Kumar was the star that night, taking four wickets and conceding just 24 runs in his three overs to decimate the KKR batting lineup as KKR were all out for 116. Ryan Rickelton then led the chase with a 41-ball 62, taking MI over the line with 46 balls to spare.

MI vs KKR, IPL 2026 Match 2: Squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Shardul Thakur, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Naman Dhir, Ryan Rickelton, AM Ghazanfar, Mayank Markande, Danish Malewar, Ashwani Kumar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Mayank Rawat, Atharva Ankolekar, Raghu Sharma.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Cameron Green, Tim Seifert (wk), Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik, Rahul Tripathi, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Rachin Ravindra, Blessing Muzarabani, Navdeep Saini, Prashant Solanki, Daksh Kamra, Sarthak Ranjan, Tejasvi Dahiya, Saurabh Dubey.

Q

Who is playing the IPL 2026 match today?

A

The Mumbai Indians (MI) face the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium in IPL 2026 Match 2 on Sunday.

Q

Who is predicted to win MI vs KKR?

A

According to Google’s prediction model, Mumbai Indians are favourites with a 63% chance of victory, while KKR have a 37% chance.

Q

What happened the last time MI and KKR met in the IPL?

A

On March 31, 2025, MI chased down KKR’s 116 with ease, winning by eight wickets at Wankhede. Ashwani Kumar starred with 4/24, while Ryan Rickelton scored a match‑winning 62.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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