MI Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Weather Forecast In Mumbai For Today's Opener

Historically, Mumbai has held a psychological edge over Kolkata, winning 24 out of the 35 total meetings since the inception of IPL in 2008. KKR will be looking to grab just their 12th victory tonight against MI. Check the hourly weather for tonight's match

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IPL 2025
IPL 2025, MI vs KKR: Mumbai Indians hosted Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium. Photo: IPL
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Mumbai Indians welcome the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026 match number 2

  • MI lead in the head-to-head win/loss record against KKR

  • Check the hourly weather prediction for tonight

After a scintillating opening night of the Indian Premier League 2026, it is time for a clash between two of the most successful franchises in the competition as 5-time champions Mumbai Indians welcome 3-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

The tone is very much set after Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru registered a dominating 6-wicket victory last night against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. RCB were asked to chase down a total of 202 and the target was accomplished within 15.4 overs.

The atmosphere is expected to be electric for match No. 2 of the season as tonight will mark the return of Rohit Sharma in his very own turf.

As for the teams -- the Mumbai Indians, led by Hardik Pandya, look like a formidable unit with a core featuring Rohit Sharma, Indian T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, and the senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

On the other side, KKR has undergone a tactical shift under Ajinkya Rahane, leaning heavily on their world-class spin department.

The duel between the explosive Surya and the mystery of Sunil Narine remains the most anticipated sight tonight.

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Historically, Mumbai has held a psychological edge over Kolkata, winning 24 out of the 35 total meetings since the inception of IPL in 2008. KKR will be looking to grab just their 12th victory tonight against MI.

Fans can expect a high-scoring thriller where 200 might not even be a safe total on this traditionally flat batting deck.

MI Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather Forecast

MI Vs KKR hourly weather
Mumbai hourly weather Photo: Google Weather
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MI Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Squads

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (C), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Quinton de Kock, Mitchell Santner, Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton, Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mayank Markande, Robin Minz, Danish Malewar, Mohammad Izhar, Ashwani Kumar, Allah Ghazanfar, Corbin Bosch, Atharva Ankolekar, Mayank Rawat, Raj Angad Bawa, Raghu Sharma.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Rinku Singh (VC), Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Cameron Green, Rachin Ravindra, Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Venkatesh Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rahul Tripathi, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Rovman Powell, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Umran Malik, Kartik Tyagi, Navdeep Saini, Matheesha Pathirana, Blessing Muzarabani, Saurabh Dubey, Prashant Solanki, Sarthak Ranjan, Daksh Kamra, Tejasvi Singh Dahiya.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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