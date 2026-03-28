RCB Vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Defending Champions Eye Winning Start At Home Against Orange Army

Virat Kohli in RCB training ahead of IPL 2026 clash against SRH at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. RCBTweets/X

RCB vs SRH LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 match 1 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 28, Saturday. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the defending champions and they are eyeing to get consecutive titles under captain Rajat Patidar. They have a solid batting lineup, mostly unchanged from their victory in the last edition. But the bowling unit has suffered some blows as Yash Dayal is out of the season due to personal reasons. Premier pacer Josh Hazlewood is still recovering from injury and is unavailable for this match. The likes of Jacob Duffy and Mangesh Yadav will have to fill in their absence. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad had a poor season last time after a tremendous 2024. This time, they look to turnaround things. Just like Hazlewood, Pat Cummins is also unavailable and is recovering from injury. Ishan Kishan will lead SRH in his absence. He will want to unleash their power-packed batting against a weakened RCB bowling to secure their opening victory. Follow play-by-play updates and live score of the RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 opener with us.

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