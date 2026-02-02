IPL 2026: RCB's New Co-Owner Satyan Gajwani Opens Up About American Investors, Future With Kohli And MLC Experience

Following the record-breaking $1.78 billion acquisition of RCB by a US-backed consortium, Vice Chairman Satyan Gajwani emphasized that American investors now view the IPL as the world’s "highest growth sports opportunity."

P
PTI
Updated on:
Published at:
IPL 2025 Final RCB vs PBKS: RCB Victory Celebrations: Rajat Patidar
IPL 2025 Final: RCB Victory Celebrations | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Satyan Gajwani revealed American investors view IPL as 'highest sports growth opportunity'

  • He also assured to have talks with Virat Kohli on future together after deal completes

  • Gajwani is part of the consortium which purchased 100% stakes of RCB

Renowned American companies buying stakes in legacy franchises like RCB and Rajasthan Royals validates how these investors view the IPL as the "highest growth sports opportunity in the world", Times Internet Limited chairman Satyan Gajwani said on Friday.

Recent ownership changes in the Indian Premier League reflect a significant surge in its commercial value, with teams now trading at billion-dollar valuations that cement its status as a top-tier global sports event.

"As you would have seen, there were multiple international parties interested in the teams through the process. It is great validation for the IPL and WPL's success to date and their promise and trajectory ahead. Many of these investors see the IPL as the highest growth sports opportunity around the world today," Gajwani, RCB's new co-owner, told PTI in an exclusive interview.

Gajwani is part of the consortium comprising Aditya Birla Group, Times Group, David Blitzer's Bolt Group and American Private Equity firm Blackstone's BXPE, which bought a 100 percent stake in RCB for USD 1.78 billion (Rs 16,700 crore) from United Spirits Limited.

Related Content
Virat Kohli in Royal Challengers Bengaluru training ahead of IPL 2026. - RCBTweets/X
IPL 2026 Preview: RCB Aim To Regroup; CSK, KKR, MI Hunt Lost Glory; Rohit, Kohli Look To Mesmerise
Rajat Patidar during RCB's IPL 2025 match against the Mumbai Indians - | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026 Match 1: South Indian Derby Prediction And Players To Watch Out For
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Karnataka. - | Photo: RCB via PTI
RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026 Match 1: M Chinnaswamy Pitch Report And Weather Forecast
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli displays the Indian Premier League winners' trophy to the fans at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. - File/AP
RCB Sold To Birla, Times-Led Consortium For Record 1.78 Billion US Dollars
Related Content

The Rajasthan Royals consortium comprises Walmart owner Rob Walton, who also owns NFL team Denver Broncos and Sheila Ford Hemp (related to Ford group), who is the principal owner of Detroit Lions. The RCB consortium also includes David Blitzer, the owner of NBA giants Philadelphia 76ers.

Gajwani, who will be the vice-chairman once the new owners take over, spoke on a range of issues including whether the winning bid was a steal, how the four companies came together, and discussions with the men's team's biggest icon, Virat Kohli, about a successful collaboration going forward.

Was the price at less than USD 2 billion a steal deal? "The media has reported the value to be a 'steal' of sorts given the pricing.

"Pricing is always subjective. It is a strong price for a strong franchise, and I think both the buyers and sellers are happy with the outcome," Gajwani said.

Times Group was also interested in Rajasthan Royals

Gajwani revealed that the Times Group was also interested in acquiring Rajasthan Royals.

"Yes, we evaluated both franchises closely. They are different and have their sets of pros and cons. We are extremely happy with the outcome of the process." Gajwani feels that each member of the consortium will bring in something unique to the table in the coming years.

Asked how did he, Aryaman Birla, Bolt group and Blackstone came together, he said it was a lot to do with each entity complimenting each other.

"Each of us independently had interest in the opportunity. Over the course of the bidding process, we came to know each other better, the respective goals for each of the members, and we found them to be complimentary.

"Every member brings something unique to the table – industrial heft, media and cricket depth, global sports expertise, and deep financial acumen. It's a powerful combination." While he didn't want to get into the details as to how the consortium arrived at a buying price of USD 1.78 billion, he lauded the BCCI for creating a property that could fetch a premium dollar.

"Can't go into the specifics of the numbers, but generally speaking, we believe the IPL and WPL have substantial room for growth, whether it be by way of the media rights, but also in terms of developing our franchise specific opportunities to engage with fans closer.

"A lot of credit here should go to the BCCI in terms of how they've built this property. It is to their credit that IPL is among the world's most sought-after leagues today."

Once Deal Is Complete, We Will Have Discussions With Virat

For the past 18 seasons, Kohli has been integral to RCB's identity and Gajwani understands that. Once the new owners sign the deal on dotted lines, they plan to hold extensive discussions with the legendary former India skipper to understand his goals going forward.

"Virat is an iconic player, and we're grateful to be able to partner with him. When the deal finally gets completed, I am sure we will have close conversations with him and his team to understand their goals and objectives, and how we can collaboratively drive success for all involved," the vice-chairman commented.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru is a brand that got its name from the UB Group's alcoholic beverage brand. After Diageo took over and -- being in the alcoholic beverage business themselves -- kept the name. Will the new consortium think of changing it? Gajwani hinted that there will be no change to the name Royal Challengers Bengaluru as the brand has been "extremely strong".

"Our attitude today is that the franchise, its brand, its performance – both on the pitch and off – have been extremely strong, and so our default position is to support the team, its vision, its approach, and its execution as they've done to date."

Experience of Running MLC Did Come In Handy

While Major League Cricket in America is still in its infancy, running it has helped in understanding the economic intricacies associated with franchise cricket.

"The IPL and MLC are very different. The MLC is about growing cricket in a market where most of the country is not aware of the sport; the IPL is about capitalising on perhaps the most important consumer engagement touchpoint in India. Same sport, very different circumstances," he signed off.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RCB Vs SRH Preview, IPL 2026: Battle Of Batters Expected In Chinnaswamy Opener

  2. IPL Dispatch: MLAs Find 'Compromise' Ahead Of RCB Vs SRH Opener; Ashwin Makes 'Doosra' Choice

  3. Quetta Gladiators Vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2026: David Warner's Side Commence Season With Win; Hasan Ali, Moeen Ali Star

  4. Fan Denied Entry At Melbourne's Junction Oval For Wearing 'Free Imran Khan' T-Shirt During Sheffield Shield Final

  5. RCB Dealt Another Pace Blow: Nuwan Thushara Denied NOC, To Miss IPL 2026 Opener - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  3. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  5. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. 'Rival Who Became Part Of Journey Forever': PV Sindhu Pays Nostalgic Tribute On Carolina Marin's Retirement

  4. Carolina Marin, GOAT Contender And PV Sindhu's Rio Rival, Retires At 32

  5. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 27, 2026

  2. When The Alphonso Fell Silent

  3. Mohan Bhagwat Flags Illegal Immigration, Calls for Three-Child Policy

  4. War In Mideast Spurs Muslims In Kashmir To Collect Donations For Iran

  5. Bengal SIR: EC To Publish 2nd Supplementary List Today

Entertainment News

  1. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  2. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  3. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

  4. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

  5. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War: UN Warns Of Humanitarian Crisis In Lebanon; Israel Plans For More Attacks On Iran

  2. Iran Rejects Trump’s 15-Point Plan, Sets Five Conditions To End War

  3. Two Mexican Humanitarian Aid Sailboats En Route To Cuba Declared Missing

  4. US–Israel–Iran War: Iran Tightens Control Over Strait OF Hormuz; Trump Claims Iran 'Begging' For A Deal

  5. Smithsonian to Return Stolen Temple Idols to India

Latest Stories

  1. The End of Oak Street Teaser Trailer: Anne Hathaway, Ewan McGregor Lead Mysterious Sci-Fi Drama

  2. New Breaking Bad Project Releasing In 2026 With Dean Norris Returning, But It’s Not What You Expect

  3. US-Israel-Iran War: UN Warns Of Humanitarian Crisis In Lebanon; Israel Plans For More Attacks On Iran

  4. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Ranveer Singh-Starrer Remains Steady, Crosses Rs 670 Crore Mark In India

  5. US–Israel–Iran War: Iran Tightens Control Over Strait OF Hormuz; Trump Claims Iran 'Begging' For A Deal

  6. Trump claims Iran ‘too afraid’ to admit it wants a deal

  7. Gaza: Doctors Under Attack Refused By BBC To Broadcast Receives A BAFTA Nomination

  8. Nicholas Brendon’s Death Latest Update: Buffy Star Was Found Dead By A Friend, Coroner Reveals ‘No Signs of Foul Play’