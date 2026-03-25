Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Streaming, IPL 2026: When, Where To Watch Match 1

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 1 of the IPL 2026 in Bengaluru on Saturday. Here are the live streaming, squads and other details of the Bengaluru vs Hyderabad T20 cricket match

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Streaming, IPL 2026
IPL 2026: RCB vs SRH Photo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • The opening match of the Indian Premier League 2026 will be played between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad

  • The match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

  • Check out live streaming and other details below

The IPL 2026 season kicks off with a high-profile clash as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 28. As defending champions, RCB enter the season with momentum and expectations, especially playing at home.

With a strong core featuring the likes of Virat Kohli and an explosive top order, the Bengaluru side will look to set the tone early in front of their fans. However, there are a few concerns around their bowling resources, particularly with injury setbacks affecting key pacers ahead of the opener.

SRH, meanwhile, come into the season with a slightly different look. After a mixed previous campaign, they have made leadership changes, with Ishan Kishan expected to take charge following Pat Cummins’ absence.

The Hyderabad side still boasts a dangerous batting lineup capable of shifting momentum quickly, but their bowling depth remains a question mark heading into the opener. On a typically batting-friendly Chinnaswamy surface, a high-scoring contest is expected, with the toss and dew likely to play a key role in deciding the outcome.

RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Live Streaming Details

Where will the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match be played?

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The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

When will the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match be played?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match will be played on March 28, 2025 (Saturday) at 7:30 pm IST.

Also Check: Check Full Schedule Of Royal Challengers Bengaluru Matches In IPL With Date, Timings

Which TV channel will broadcast the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to live stream the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2026 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar (c), Tim David, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Philip Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Yash Dayal, Nuwan Thushara, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Mangesh Yadav, Jordan Cox, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan, Abhinandan Singh, Vicky Ostwal, Satvik Deswal

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Smaran Ravichandran, Abhishek Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (c), Eshan Malinga, Jaydev Unadkat, Harshal Patel, Salil Arora, Praful Hinge, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Jack Edwards, Brydon Carse, Sakib Hussain, Zeeshan Ansari, Aniket Verma, Amit Kumar, Krains Fuletra

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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