RCB Vs SRH Preview, IPL 2026: Battle Of Batters Expected In Chinnaswamy Opener

SunRisers Hyderabad's captain Ishan Kishan, right, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jitesh Sharma during a practice session on the eve of their Indian Premier League 2026 match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

SunRisers Hyderabad's captain Ishan Kishan, right, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jitesh Sharma during a practice session on the eve of their Indian Premier League 2026 match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak