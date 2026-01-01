RCB Vs SRH Preview, IPL 2026: Battle Of Batters Expected In Chinnaswamy Opener

With both teams' bowling line-ups less than ideal, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and SunRisers Hyderabad will rely on the likes of Virat Kohli, Phil Salt and Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head respectively to fire. The match marks a fresh start for M Chinnaswamy Stadium after the tragic IPL 2025 stampede

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
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royal challengers bengaluru vs sunrisers hyderabad preview indian premier league 2026
SunRisers Hyderabad's captain Ishan Kishan, right, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jitesh Sharma during a practice session on the eve of their Indian Premier League 2026 match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • M Chinnaswamy Stadium hosting its first game after the stampede that took away 11 lives

  • RCB missing services of Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal and Nuwan Thushara

  • SRH led by Ishan Kishan in Pat Cummins' absence

After the customary potpourri of pre-season news, views and all else, it is time for the cricket to take centrestage in Indian Premier League (IPL). Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) brace to welcome SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 2026 edition's curtain-raiser at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday (March 28).

Apart from being the tournament opener and the defending champions' campaign launcher, the match bears added context of being the first game to be played at the Chinnaswamy after the horrific stampede that took away 11 lives last year. The tragic incident sparked outrage and questions on prevailing safety standards, and the stadium has only been cleared to resume hosting games after a lot of back and forth.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's coach Daniel Vettori, left, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Tim David during a practice session on the eve of their Indian Premier League 2026 match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
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RCB Managing Seam Bowling Depletion

The Bengaluru-based franchise, which has seen a change in ownership and a humongous valuation for it, is reeling from a number of pace setbacks. For their first match, RCB do not have the services of Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal and Nuwan Thushara.

The Australian mainstay is recovering from hamstring and Achilles issues that had ruled him out of the Ashes and the T20 World Cup, among other series. Dayal is unavailable for the entire season for "personal reasons"; he faces legal charges pertaining to sexual assault. And Thushara has reportedly been denied a no-objection certificate by Sri Lanka Cricket upon failing to clear the board's mandatory fitness test.

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The onus, once again falls on their star-studded batting line-up to offset the bowling issues. Virat Kohli is set to embark on his 19th consecutive season with the franchise and looking to fire from the get go in the top-order. Head coach Andy Flower said Kohli is at the "peak of his powers" and the maestro would be keen to prove him right.

Virat Kohli trains ahead of the IPL 2026 opener. Photo: Royal Challengers Bengaluru
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Adding the firepower are the likes of Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal and captain Rajat Patidar. It remains to be seen whether RCB go with young Jacob Bethell, who tormented Indian bowlers in the T20 World Cup semi-final, or the proven performer Tim David.

Cummins-Less SRH Bank On Explosive Top-Order

The absence of regular skipper Pat Cummins could affect SRH's team balance and decision-making in equal measure. They have opted to go with Ishan Kishan, who led Jharkhand to their maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 title in December 2025, as the stand-in captain. The in-form wicketkeeper-batter will have fellow India southpaw Abhishek Sharma as his deputy.

It is perhaps also symbolic of how SRH, like RCB will aim to paper over their bowling cracks with a destructive batting bunch. With the pitch expected to be a batting paradise, none of Jaydev Unadkat, Brydon Carse, Harshal Patel and Harsh Dubey is immune from big hitting.

It is thus incumbent on SRH's awe-inspiring top five, comprising Kishan, Abhishek, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy to set or chase down mountainous totals. The main selection dilemma for the visitors could be between English batting all-rounder Liam Livingstone and Sri Lankan medium-pacer Eshan Malinga.

RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Venkatesh Iyer, Mangesh Yadav, Vihaan Malhotra, Vicky Ostwal, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Bethell, Jordan Cox, Swapnil Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (wk/c), Liam Livingstone, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Harsh Dubey, Eshan Malinga, Shivam Mavi, Smaran Ravichandran, Zeeshan Ansari, Salil Arora, Kamindu Mendis, Brydon Carse, David Payne, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain, Krains Fuletra, Amit Kumar

Q

When and where will the RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026 match be played?

A

The RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026 match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, March 28, 2026 at 7:30pm IST.

Q

Where will the RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026 match be telecast?

A

The RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026 match will telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India.

Q

Where will the RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026 match be live streamed?

A

The RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026 match will be live streamed on the JioStar app and website in India.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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