IPL Dispatch: MLAs Find 'Compromise' Ahead Of RCB Vs SRH Opener; Ashwin Makes 'Doosra' Choice

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli, left, and Phil Salt, right, during a practice session ahead of their Indian Premier League 2026 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli, left, and Phil Salt, right, during a practice session ahead of their Indian Premier League 2026 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak