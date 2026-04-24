RCB Vs GT Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Will Virat Kohli Play Today In Bengaluru?

Virat Kohli is fully fit as RCB take on GT in match 34 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, April 24

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RCB Vs GT Match Prediction, IPL 2026
Virat Kohli is set to play against GT in match 34 of IPL 2026 on April 24, 2026. AP Photo
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • RCB will take on GT in match 34 of IPL 2026

  • According to Chat GPT, RCB have 55% chance of winning against GT

  • Virat Kohli is fully fit and set to play against GT

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will lock horns with the Gujarat Giants (GT) in match 34 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, April 24.

RCB will be playing a match after a five-day break, and that too at their home, where they have won three of the four matches played so far. The break must have come in handy for the defending champions, as they would have gotten the time to regroup after a loss in their last home match.

Also, it would have given Virat Kohli some time to recover from the mild ankle sprain, which he has been carrying since the last two games.

Virat Kohli took the field in the second innings and the five-day break mush have ensured that he enters the match fully fit against GT. RCB are currently sitting comfortably at the third spot in the points table with 8 points from four wins in six matches.

Check out the hourly prediction of RCB vs GT match here.

On the other hand, GT, who are coming in the match from a crashing 99-run defeat must be licking their wounds and vying for a comeback against the defending champions in their backyard.

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One of the biggest concerns for GT is the underperformance of their middle-order which puts additional burden of the top-order. If GT want to defeat a well-oiled RCB, then their batting will have to fire as a whole.

RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026: Match Prediction

According to Chat GPT, RCB have a 55% chance of winning against GT in match 34 of IPL 2026. Though both teams lost their last matches, RCB are in a better position in the points table and also in terms of the team combination.

The bowling attack and top-order of both teams are at par, but RCB have a better middle-order, which gives them an edge over GT.

RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026: Predicted XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar

Impact Player - Suyash Sharma

Gujarat Giants: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Kumar Kushagra, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Impact Player - R. Sai Kishore/Manav Suthar

Q

Who will win today between RCB and GT?

A

According to Chat GPT, RCB have 55% chance of winning against GT

Q

Will Virat Kohli play today against GT?

A

Yes, Virat Kohli will today against GT at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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