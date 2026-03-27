PSL 2026: 'Pink Ball' Baffles Players In Opener; Fans Furious About VIP Double Standards

High-profile figures, including Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, were seen enjoying the match from the VIP enclosures despite matches being played behind closed doors. This raised a major whirlwind among fans on social media

O
Outlook Sports Desk
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Latest PSL 2026 controversy
Lahore Qalandars' Haseebullah Khan, left, and Mustafizur Rahman, right, appeal successful LBW out of Hyderabad Kingsmen Kusal Perera during the opening cricket match of the Pakistan Super League between Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen, which taking place without spectators, in Lahore, Pakistan, Thursday, March 26, 2026. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Pakistan Super League 2026 gets off to an embarrassing start

  • The white-ball suddenly turned pink due to the dye transferred from the kits of Hyderabad

  • Fake crowd noise played by the broadcasters to create an artificial and makeshift atmosphere

The 2026 Pakistan Super League opener between Lahore Qalandars and first timers Hyderabad Kingsmen at Gaddafi Stadium will be remembered less for Lahore’s 69-run victory and more for a series of bizarre logistical and atmospheric blunders.

The Pink Ball Mystery

In a scene described by Australian star Marnus Labuschagne as something he had "never seen before," the standard white Kookaburra ball progressively turned vivid pink and later deep red.

It wasn't because of a secret experiment, but rather the low-quality maroon dye from the Hyderabad Kingsmen’s jerseys.

As players rubbed the ball against their kits to maintain shine, the dye transferred onto the leather.

The pink-ball T20 sparked a wave of mockery online, with former cricketers and fans all across social media slamming the Hyderabad franchise for making the players wear cheap jerseys.

Artificial Atmosphere

Due to the regional fuel crisis and security concerns, the tournament is being held behind closed doors. To mask the silence of an empty 30,000-capacity stadium, broadcasters played artificial crowd noise.

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However, the execution was widely panned as unnatural and robotic, failing to sync with the actual match rhythm.

Along with noticeable audio-video lags and poor lighting, the production quality faced intense scrutiny from fans watching at home.

The VIP Double Standard

Perhaps the most heated controversy involved in the selective access. While regular fans, some of whom had already purchased tickets, were barred from the venue and promised refunds, the stands were far from empty.

High-profile figures, including Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, were seen enjoying the match from the VIP enclosures.

This perceived VVIP only policy triggered significant backlash on social media, with fans accusing the board of hypocrisy for citing a national fuel crisis to exclude the public while hosting political elite and celebrities.

A league is made successful not just by the players or the teams, but also by the fans and the situation in the PSL suggests that the Pakistan Cricket Board has not organized things well.

Pakistan Super League 2026: What Happened In The Lahore Vs Hyderabad Match?

Defending champions Lahore Qalandars began their 2026 PSL campaign with a clinical 69-run victory over the newly-formed Hyderabad Kingsmen.

Opting to bat, Lahore posted a daunting 199/6, anchored by Fakhar Zaman's aggressive 53 off 39 balls.

Late cameos from Haseebullah Khan (40)* and two towering sixes from skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi in the final over shifted the momentum decisively.

In response, the Kingsmen's debut proved to be a humbling experience. Despite a brief resistance from captain Marnus Labuschagne (26), the Hyderabad lineup crumbled against Lahore’s elite pace attack.

Haris Rauf (2/22) and Ubaid Shah (2/27) dismantled the top order, while Sikandar Raza choked the middle overs. Hyderabad was eventually bundled out for 130, leaving the champions firmly at the top of the table.

Q

Who won the PSL 2026 opener between Lahore and Hyderabad?

A

Lahore Qalandars secured a dominant 69-run victory. After posting 199/6, their bowling attack dismantled Hyderabad for just 130, marking a successful start to their title defense

Q

Why was the match played behind closed doors without spectators?

A

The PCB restricted all PSL 2026 matches to closed-door events in Lahore and Karachi due to a national fuel and energy crisis. This measure was implemented to reduce the logistical burden and security footprint required for large public gatherings.

Q

How and why did the match ball turn pink and red during?

A

The white Kookaburra ball changed color due to poor-quality maroon dye from the Hyderabad Kingsmen’s jerseys. As players rubbed the ball against their kits to maintain shine, the dye transferred, leading Marnus Labuschagne to formally complain to umpires after just two overs.

Q

When is the next PSL 2026 match?

A

The Quetta Gladiators will be up against the Karachi Kings in match number 2 of the Pakistan Super League 2026.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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