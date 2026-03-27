PSL 2026: 'Pink Ball' Baffles Players In Opener; Fans Furious About VIP Double Standards

Lahore Qalandars' Haseebullah Khan, left, and Mustafizur Rahman, right, appeal successful LBW out of Hyderabad Kingsmen Kusal Perera during the opening cricket match of the Pakistan Super League between Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen, which taking place without spectators, in Lahore, Pakistan, Thursday, March 26, 2026. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

Lahore Qalandars' Haseebullah Khan, left, and Mustafizur Rahman, right, appeal successful LBW out of Hyderabad Kingsmen Kusal Perera during the opening cricket match of the Pakistan Super League between Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen, which taking place without spectators, in Lahore, Pakistan, Thursday, March 26, 2026. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)