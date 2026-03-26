Lahore Qalandars Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen LIVE Score, PSL: Naeem Holes Out At Long On| LQ 87/1 (9)

Lahore Qalandars Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Check real-time updates of the Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026 match 1 from the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Soubhagya Chatterjee
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lahore qalandars vs hyderabad kingsmen live score pakistan super league 2026 psl match 1
Shaheen Shah Afridi and Marnus Labuschagne at the toss during PSL 2026 opener between Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kings. thePSLt20/X
Lahore Qalandars Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen LIVE Score Updates, PSL 2026: Hello and welcome to the Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL match 1 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 26, Thursday. Shaheen Shah Afridi-led Qalandars are a side looking for a record fourth title. They remain the most formidable bowling unit in the league, anchored by the pace of Afridi and Haris Rauf. Owned by the FKS consortium, the Kingsmen are making their historic debut. Under the guidance of head coach Jason Gillespie, they’ve assembled a squad built on high-value domestic talent and strategic international signings. They are led by Marnus Labuschagne and his clash with Shaheen Shah Afridi will be one of the biggest talking point of the match. The PSL matches are being held behind closed doors due to security and fuel concerns. Get play-by-play updates and follow live score of the LQ vs HK match with us.
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Lahore Qalandars Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen LIVE Score: Hassan Khan Strikes

Finally the partnership gets broken. Hassan Khan tossed the ball up in the middle, Mohammad Naeem went to clear the long-on fielder but the ball hit the inside half of his bat and sailed to the hands of the long-on fielder. A crucial breakthrough for Hyderabad and they will look to make the opening big.

Lahore Qalandars Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen LIVE Score: Qalandars Dominate Powerplay

Some good ball striking from Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Naeem and Lahore Qalandars are off to a good start in the powerplay. Zaman has been the more aggressive one, scoring 38 runs. Naeem has also found occasional boundaries and the duo made sure they get a steady start losing no wickets in the powerplay. They need to get more than 200 to put up a challenge in this surface.

Lahore Qalandars Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen LIVE Score: Mustafizur Begins PSL Stint

Mustafizur Rahman’s transition from the IPL to the PSL in 2026 has been one of the most talked-about storylines in franchise cricket, marked by a significant financial hit and geopolitical complexity.

In December 2025, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) acquired Mustafizur for a record INR 9.20 crore (approximately $1.1 million) during the mini-auction, making him the most expensive Bangladeshi player in IPL history. However, on January 3, 2026, the BCCI directed KKR to release him. While no official reason was given, the decision was linked to strained relations between India and Bangladesh and regional security concerns. Following this, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) responded by banning IPL broadcasts in the country.

Shortly after his IPL exit, Mustafizur returned to his former franchise, Lahore Qalandars, as a direct signing for the 2026 season (PSL 11). He features in LQ's playing XI against Hyderabad Kingsmen in the season opener.

Lahore Qalandars Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen LIVE Score: Openers Aim Steady Start

Mohammad Naeem and Fakhar Zaman are out on the crease and they are looking to give their side a steady start without losing wickets from the top. Lahore has a good bowling attack and that makes the batters target an insurance score and then go for more. Fakhar and Naeem are aiming for it.

Lahore Qalandars Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen LIVE Score, PSL: Check Playing XIs

Hyderabad Kingsmen: Saim Ayub, Usman Khan(w), Marnus Labuschagne(c), Kusal Perera, Irfan Khan, Rizwan Mehmood, Hassan Khan, Hammad Azam, Riley Meredith, Mohammad Ali, Akif Javed

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Parvez Hossain Emon, Sikandar Raza, Haseebullah Khan(w), Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi(c), Haris Rauf, Mustafizur Rahman, Ubaid Shah

Lahore Qalandars Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen LIVE Score, PSL: Toss Update

Toss Update: Lahore Qalandars won the toss and have opted to bat first.

Lahore Qalandars Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen LIVE Score, PSL: Squads

Hyderabad Kingsmen: Saim Ayub, Sharjeel Khan, Maaz Sadaqat, Usman Khan(w), Marnus Labuschagne(c), Shayan Jahangir, Hammad Azam, Kusal Perera, Syed Saad Ali, Hassan Khan, Riley Meredith, Irfan Khan, Akif Javed, Rizwan Mehmood, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Tayyab Arif, Hunain Shah, Asif Mehmood

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Parvez Hossain Emon(w), Sikandar Raza, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi(c), Haris Rauf, Mustafizur Rahman, Usama Mir, Gudakesh Motie, Hussain Talat, Dunith Wellalage, Rubin Hermann, Haseebullah Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Ubaid Shah, Mohammad Farooq

Lahore Qalandars Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen LIVE Score, PSL: Welcome

Hello and welcome to our live blog of Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen match 1 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026. The match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Stay tuned with us for match updates and scoreboard.

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