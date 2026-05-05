Peshawar Zalmi Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen, PSL 2026 Final: Aaron Hardie Powers Babar Azam And Co To Title Victory

Players of Peshawar Zalmi celebrates as they pose for photo with trophy after winning the Pakistan Super League final cricket match against Hyderabad Kingsmen, in Lahore, Pakistan. Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary

1/15 Peshawar Zalmi's Aaron Hardie, left, celebrates with Farhan Yousuf after winning the Pakistan Super League final cricket match against Hyderabad Kingsmen, in Lahore, Pakistan. Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary





2/15 Peshawar Zalmi's Aaron Hardie, second left, celebrates with teammates after winning the Pakistan Super League final cricket match against Hyderabad Kingsmen, in Lahore, Pakistan. Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary





3/15 Peshawar Zalmi's Aaron Hardie, left, celebrates after scoring fifty during the Pakistan Super League final cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi and Hyderabad Kingsmen, in Lahore, Pakistan. Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary





4/15 House full massage displays on the big screen during the Pakistan Super League final cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi and Hyderabad Kingsmen, in Lahore, Pakistan, Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary





5/15 Peshawar Zalmi's Abdul Samad bats during the Pakistan Super League final cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi and Hyderabad Kingsmen, in Lahore, Pakistan. Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary





6/15 Hyderabad Kingsmen's Mohammad Ali celebrates after the dismissal of Peshawar Zalmi's Babar Azam during the Pakistan Super League final cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi and Hyderabad Kingsmen, in Lahore, Pakistan. Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary





7/15 Fans cheer during the Pakistan Super League final cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi and Hyderabad Kingsmen, in Lahore, Pakistan. Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary





8/15 Hyderabad Kingsmen's Marnus Labuschagne plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League final cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi and Hyderabad Kingsmen, in Lahore, Pakistan. Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary





9/15 Peshawar Zalmi's Aaron Hardie reacts during the Pakistan Super League final cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi and Hyderabad Kingsmen, in Lahore, Pakistan. Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary





10/15 Hyderabad Kingsmen's Usman Khan plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League final cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi and Hyderabad Kingsmen, in Lahore, Pakistan. Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary





11/15 Hyderabad Kingsmen's Photo plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League final cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi and Hyderabad Kingsmen, in Lahore, Pakistan. Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary





12/15 Hyderabad Kingsmen's Maaz Sadaqat plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League final cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi and Hyderabad Kingsmen, in Lahore, Pakistan. Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary





13/15 Pakistan's singer Atif Aslam, center, performs in a ceremony before start of the Pakistan Super League final cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi and Hyderabad Kingsmen, in Lahore, Pakistan. Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary





14/15 Pakistan's pop singer Ali Azmat, center, performs in a ceremony before start of the Pakistan Super League final cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi and Hyderabad Kingsmen, in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, May 3, 2026. ( Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary





15/15 Pakistan's folk singer Arif Lohar, center, performs in a ceremony before start of the Pakistan Super League final cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi and Hyderabad Kingsmen, in Lahore, Pakistan. Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary





