Peshawar Zalmi Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen, PSL 2026 Final: Aaron Hardie Powers Babar Azam And Co To Title Victory
Peshawar Zalmi claimed their second PSL title at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, defeating debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen by five wickets on May 3, Sunday. Opting to bowl, Peshawar’s attack dismantled Hyderabad for 129, led by Aaron Hardie’s clinical 4/24. Saim Ayub’s fighting 54 was the only notable resistance. The chase hit early turbulence as Peshawar slumped to 40/4, losing stars Haris, Mendis, and Babar Azam. However, a decisive 85-run partnership between Abdul Samad (48) and unbeaten Hardie (56) turned the tide. Hardie delivered an all-round masterclass, becoming the first player to record a four-wicket haul and a half-century in a PSL final. Peshawar reached the 130-run target in 15.2 overs, ending their trophy drought. Tournament standout Sufiyan Muqeem added to the celebrations as the "Yellow Storm" clinched the 2026 title in emphatic fashion.
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