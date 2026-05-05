Peshawar Zalmi Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen, PSL 2026 Final: Aaron Hardie Powers Babar Azam And Co To Title Victory

Peshawar Zalmi claimed their second PSL title at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, defeating debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen by five wickets on May 3, Sunday. Opting to bowl, Peshawar’s attack dismantled Hyderabad for 129, led by Aaron Hardie’s clinical 4/24. Saim Ayub’s fighting 54 was the only notable resistance. The chase hit early turbulence as Peshawar slumped to 40/4, losing stars Haris, Mendis, and Babar Azam. However, a decisive 85-run partnership between Abdul Samad (48) and unbeaten Hardie (56) turned the tide. Hardie delivered an all-round masterclass, becoming the first player to record a four-wicket haul and a half-century in a PSL final. Peshawar reached the 130-run target in 15.2 overs, ending their trophy drought. Tournament standout Sufiyan Muqeem added to the celebrations as the "Yellow Storm" clinched the 2026 title in emphatic fashion.

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Peshawar Zalmi won by 5 wickets with 28 balls remaining
Players of Peshawar Zalmi celebrates as they pose for photo with trophy after winning the Pakistan Super League final cricket match against Hyderabad Kingsmen, in Lahore, Pakistan. Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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PSL: Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Peshawar Zalmi
Peshawar Zalmi's Aaron Hardie, left, celebrates with Farhan Yousuf after winning the Pakistan Super League final cricket match against Hyderabad Kingsmen, in Lahore, Pakistan. Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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PSL 2026 Final: Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen
Peshawar Zalmi's Aaron Hardie, second left, celebrates with teammates after winning the Pakistan Super League final cricket match against Hyderabad Kingsmen, in Lahore, Pakistan. Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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PSL 2026 Final: Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Peshawar Zalmi
Peshawar Zalmi's Aaron Hardie, left, celebrates after scoring fifty during the Pakistan Super League final cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi and Hyderabad Kingsmen, in Lahore, Pakistan. Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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Pakistan Super League: Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen
House full massage displays on the big screen during the Pakistan Super League final cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi and Hyderabad Kingsmen, in Lahore, Pakistan, Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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Pakistan Super League Abdul Samad
Peshawar Zalmi's Abdul Samad bats during the Pakistan Super League final cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi and Hyderabad Kingsmen, in Lahore, Pakistan. Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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Mohammad Ali Pakistan Super League
Hyderabad Kingsmen's Mohammad Ali celebrates after the dismissal of Peshawar Zalmi's Babar Azam during the Pakistan Super League final cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi and Hyderabad Kingsmen, in Lahore, Pakistan. Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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Pakistan PSL Cricket: Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen
Fans cheer during the Pakistan Super League final cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi and Hyderabad Kingsmen, in Lahore, Pakistan. Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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Marnus Labuschagne Pakistan Super League
Hyderabad Kingsmen's Marnus Labuschagne plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League final cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi and Hyderabad Kingsmen, in Lahore, Pakistan. Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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Aaron Hardie Pakistan Super League
Peshawar Zalmi's Aaron Hardie reacts during the Pakistan Super League final cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi and Hyderabad Kingsmen, in Lahore, Pakistan. Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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Usman Khan PSL
Hyderabad Kingsmen's Usman Khan plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League final cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi and Hyderabad Kingsmen, in Lahore, Pakistan. Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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PSL Photo
Hyderabad Kingsmen's Photo plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League final cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi and Hyderabad Kingsmen, in Lahore, Pakistan. Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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Maaz Sadaqat Pakistan Super League
Hyderabad Kingsmen's Maaz Sadaqat plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League final cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi and Hyderabad Kingsmen, in Lahore, Pakistan. Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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Pakistans singer Atif Aslam PSL
Pakistan's singer Atif Aslam, center, performs in a ceremony before start of the Pakistan Super League final cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi and Hyderabad Kingsmen, in Lahore, Pakistan. Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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Pakistans pop singer Ali Azmat Pakistan Super League
Pakistan's pop singer Ali Azmat, center, performs in a ceremony before start of the Pakistan Super League final cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi and Hyderabad Kingsmen, in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, May 3, 2026. ( Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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Pakistans folk singer Arif Lohar PSL
Pakistan's folk singer Arif Lohar, center, performs in a ceremony before start of the Pakistan Super League final cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi and Hyderabad Kingsmen, in Lahore, Pakistan. Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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