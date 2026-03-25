PSL 2026 To Be Played Without Fans As Fuel Crisis Forces Major Changes

Groundsmen work at the at the Gaddafi Stadium in preparations for upcoming Pakistan's premier domestic T20 the Pakistan Super League, which will take place in empty stadiums due to the recent spike in oil prices, in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, March 24, 2026 (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

Groundsmen work at the at the Gaddafi Stadium in preparations for upcoming Pakistan's premier domestic T20 the Pakistan Super League, which will take place in empty stadiums due to the recent spike in oil prices, in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, March 24, 2026 (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)