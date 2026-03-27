RCB Dealt Another Pace Blow: Nuwan Thushara Denied NOC, To Miss IPL 2026 Opener - Report

Sri Lankan speedster Matheesha Pathirana and all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga are also currently injured and have not yet taken their fitness tests needed to earn the NOCs to play in the IPL, the report added. Hasaranga is with Lucknow Super Giants, who had bought him for INR 2 crore at the IPL 2026 auction, while Pathirana was snapped up Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping INR 18 crore.