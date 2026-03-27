RCB Dealt Another Pace Blow: Nuwan Thushara Denied NOC, To Miss IPL 2026 Opener - Report

Nuwan Thushara reportedly failed to meet the required benchmark set by Sri Lanka Cricket in their mandatory fitness test, leading to the board denying him a no-objection certificate

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
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IPL 2026 Nuwan Thushara Fails Fitness Test Sri Lanka Board Denies NOC rcb report
File photo of Sri Lanka pacer Nuwan Thushara in action. Photo: X/Sri Lanka Cricket
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Nuwan Thushara reportedly fails Sri Lanka Cricket's fitness test

  • Seamer denied NOC, to miss Royal Challengers Bengaluru's first game

  • Thushara is allowed to take another fitness test, but only after four-five days

Sri Lanka seamer Nuwan Thushara has reportedly been ruled out of at least the opening match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 after failing to clear a mandatory fitness test conducted by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC). The development comes as a fresh setback to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who are defending the IPL title for the first time.

As per a report from ESPNcricinfo, Thushara's failure to meet the required benchmark led to SLC denying a no-objection certificate (NOC) to him. That renders the pacer unavailable for the tournament opener between RCB and Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28 at the very least.

The report quoted Ashley de Silva, the chief executive of SLC, as stating that Thushara did not achieve the pass score of 17 out of a total of 29 points in the fitness test, which covers five different metrics. Thushara is allowed to take another fitness test, but only after a gap of four-five days.

Sri Lankan speedster Matheesha Pathirana and all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga are also currently injured and have not yet taken their fitness tests needed to earn the NOCs to play in the IPL, the report added. Hasaranga is with Lucknow Super Giants, who had bought him for INR 2 crore at the IPL 2026 auction, while Pathirana was snapped up Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping INR 18 crore.

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Meanwhile, RCB's seam bowling department stood depleted as Thushara was expected to play a vital role for the franchise in the death overs. There already is uncertainty around prime Australian medium-pacer Josh Hazlewood’s availability, and left-arm paceman Yash Dayal has been declared unavailable for the whole season amid legal charges relating to sexual assault.

Q

Who will play first match of IPL 2026?

A

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and SunRisers Hyderabad will play the opening match of IPL 2026 on March 28.

Q

Why will Nuwan Thushara not play the first match for Royal Challengers Bengaluru?

A

Nuwan Thushara will not play the first match for Royal Challengers Bengaluru as he has reportedly been denied an NOC by Sri Lanka Cricket for failing their fitness test.

Q

When can Nuwan Thushara get the NOC from Sri Lanka Cricket?

A

Nuwan Thushara get the NOC from Sri Lanka Cricket after passing another fitness test, which he can only take after a gap of four-five days.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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