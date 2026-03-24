IPL 2026: Sri Lanka Cricket Grants Malinga NOC; Hasaranga, Pathirana Await Fitness Clearance

Summary of this article
Eshan Malinga has been cleared by Sri Lanka Cricket and will join Sunrisers Hyderabad for the Indian Premier League 2026
Wanindu Hasaranga, Matheesha Pathirana and Nuwan Thushara are still awaiting clearance due to fitness tests and injury recovery requirements
Other Sri Lankan players already cleared include Dushmantha Chameera and Pathum Nissanka (Delhi Capitals), Kamindu Mendis (Sunrisers Hyderabad) and Dasun Shanaka (Rajasthan Royals)
Sri Lanka Cricket have provided an update ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026, clearing young pacer Eshan Malinga to participate in the tournament while leaving the status of several other Sri Lankan players uncertain.
In a boost for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Malinga has been granted his No Objection Certificate (NOC) and is set to join the squad ahead of the season opener.
According to a Cricbuzz report, the 25-year-old will arrive in India on March 24 and link up with the Hyderabad-based franchise alongside Kamindu Mendis, who has already secured clearance from the board.
However, uncertainty continues to linger over Nuwan Thushara, Wanindu Hasaranga and Matheesha Pathirana, all of whom are still awaiting approval from SLC. Their delayed clearances have put franchises on hold just days before the tournament begins on March 28.
Fitness concerns have played a major role in the delay. Hasaranga, who is part of Lucknow Super Giants, and Pathirana, signed by Kolkata Knight Riders, were unable to undergo mandatory fitness tests, which has pushed back their travel plans to India.
Pathirana, in particular, is expected to miss a portion of the season, with KKR willing to wait for his recovery rather than naming a replacement. Meanwhile, LSG are yet to receive any official communication regarding Hasaranga’s availability.
There is also no immediate clarity on Thushara’s situation. The pacer, who has been picked by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, must clear a physical performance test before being considered eligible for an NOC. As of now, his participation remains uncertain.
In contrast, several Sri Lankan players have already been cleared to feature in the tournament, including Dushmantha Chameera and Pathum Nissanka, both of whom will represent Delhi Capitals, as well as Dasun Shanaka, who has joined Rajasthan Royals.
Why Is Sri Lanka Cricket Delaying The NOC?
The delay comes down to SLC’s strict fitness-first policy. The board has made it mandatory for players to clear physical performance tests before being granted a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the Indian Premier League 2026.
Several players, including Wanindu Hasaranga and Matheesha Pathirana, are currently in rehabilitation following injuries and have not yet completed these assessments. Until they meet the required fitness benchmarks, SLC are unwilling to clear them for participation, prioritising long-term player health over immediate franchise commitments.
Sri Lankan Players Cleared For IPL 2026
Meanwhile, a few Sri Lankan players have successfully met the fitness requirements and will feature in the tournament. Dushmantha Chameera and Pathum Nissanka will represent Delhi Capitals, Kamindu Mendis has joined Sunrisers Hyderabad, Dasun Shanaka will turn out for Rajasthan Royals, and Eshan Malinga has been cleared to feature for Sunrisers Hyderabad.