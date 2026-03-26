IPL 2026 Dispatch: BCCI Reveals Full Fixture; RCB Suffer Another Blow With Nuwan Thushara NOC Denied

Summary of this article
Full IPL 2026 schedule announced as tournament set to begin on March 28
Ruturaj Gaikwad confirms Sanju Samson will open for CSK
RCB suffer blow as Nuwan Thushara denied NOC, Hazlewood availability uncertain
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season is set to begin on March 28, and as of March 26, most of the key details are in place. The schedule has been finalized, player replacements are almost done, and the teams' preparations are already underway. The tournament will follow the usual format with 10 teams playing across the league stage before the playoffs, with the final scheduled for May 31.
The opening match will feature Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. However, unlike previous seasons, there will be no opening ceremony this time.
The BCCI has decided to cancel it as a mark of respect following last year’s Bengaluru incident, making it a rare instance where the league begins without a formal curtain-raiser.
On the team front, a few early decisions and developments have already come into focus. Chennai Super Kings are set to try a new opening combination, some franchises are dealing with last-minute availability issues, and player roles are becoming clearer ahead of the first game.
Here are the today's talking points:
IPL 2026 Full Schedule Announced
The BCCI has now officially confirmed the full IPL 2026 schedule, ending weeks of phased announcements and giving teams and fans complete clarity ahead of the new season. The tournament will run from March 28 to May 31, featuring 10 teams competing in a full league stage before the playoffs.
A total of 70 league matches will be played across multiple venues in India, with teams following a home-and-away format. The top four sides will qualify for the playoffs, which will include Qualifier 1, Eliminator, and Qualifier 2 before the final.
The season opener will see defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 28.
Matches throughout the tournament will be played in two time slots, afternoon games starting at 3:30 PM IST and evening games at 7:30 PM IST, with multiple venues hosting fixtures as teams also split home games across cities.
The schedule was initially released in phases due to logistical challenges, including state elections, but with the second phase now confirmed, the full fixture list is in place, covering the entire league stage leading up to the playoffs in late May.
Ruturaj Gaikwad Confirms CSK Opening Combination
Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has put an end to speculation around the team’s top order, confirming that he will open the batting alongside Sanju Samson in IPL 2026. The announcement was made during the IPL Captains’ Meet in Mumbai, with Gaikwad clearly stating that the pair will start at the top for CSK this season.
The move clearly shows a new approach of CSK after a disappointing 2025 campaign, where their unstable opening combinations became a major issue. The team experimented with multiple options last season, including giving opportunities to younger players like Ayush Mhatre and Urvil Patel, but failed to find consistency at the top.
Samson’s arrival has played a key role in this decision. The wicketkeeper-batter, who was traded from Rajasthan Royals ahead of the season, brings experience and attacking intent, making him a natural fit for the opening role.
SLC Denies NOC to Nuwan Thushara
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have suffered a late setback ahead of IPL 2026, with Sri Lanka pacer Nuwan Thushara set to miss the tournament after being denied a No Objection Certificate (NOC) by Sri Lanka Cricket.
The decision comes under the board’s newly enforced fitness policy, which makes it mandatory for players to meet specific physical benchmarks before being cleared for overseas leagues.
Reports indicate that Thushara failed to meet the required fitness standards, leading to the rejection of his NOC despite no major injury concerns. He was expected to play a key role in RCB’s bowling attack, particularly in the death overs, making his absence a significant blow just before the season begins.
The setback becomes even bigger for RCB as it follows uncertainty around Josh Hazlewood’s availability, leaving the franchise short on experienced pace options ahead of their opening game. With both overseas pacers now unavailable, RCB may be forced to rethink their bowling combination early in the tournament.
No Opening Ceremony for IPL 2026
In a rare move, the BCCI has decided to cancel the opening ceremony for IPL 2026, marking the first time since 2019 that the tournament will begin without a formal curtain-raiser. The decision has been taken as a mark of respect for the 11 victims of the Bengaluru stampede during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s title celebrations last year.
As a result, there will be no pre-match entertainment, performances, or celebrations before the season opener at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Instead, the focus will remain solely on the cricket, with the opening game between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad proceeding as scheduled.
While the usual opening spectacle has been scrapped, the BCCI is expected to hold a closing ceremony on May 31, ensuring that the tournament still ends on a celebratory note.
R Ashwin Weighs In on Shubman Gill’s Strike Rate Debate
Ravichandran Ashwin has added his voice to the ongoing debate around Shubman Gill’s strike rate, urging the Gujarat Titans skipper to focus on run-scoring rather than chasing numbers. Speaking ahead of IPL 2026, Ashwin made it clear that Gill’s strength lies in building innings, not forcing a higher tempo unnecessarily.
“I have no doubt that Shubman will go about his batting business just like last year. If Shubman keeps chasing strike rate and does not score runs, then GT will struggle big time,” Ashwin said.
He further added, “He can score runs without chasing a high strike rate,” emphasizing that consistency should remain Gill’s priority.
Ashwin also backed Gill to have a strong season, calling him “a bit like a don these days” and highlighting how difficult he has become to dismiss, especially in familiar conditions.
With Gill coming into IPL 2026 under pressure following his T20 World Cup snub, Ashwin’s comments underline a simple message, focus on volume of runs, and the strike rate will take care of itself.
Who said What?
Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill laid down a clear and confident marker for the IPL 2026 season, emphasising consistency over occasional brilliance as the defining goal for the Gujarat Titans.
“At the end of the day, you have to score more runs than the other team. Whether it’s by four runs or 150–200 runs, the goal is to win. We are not chasing the glory of scoring 300–350 in a single match. We want to be a team that consistently scores big runs and achieves the par target for that wicket,” Gill said while addressing the media during a pre-season press conference conducted in Ahmedabad on Thursday.
Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis shared his impression of Gautam Gambhir as a leader, having played against him many times:
“My perspective of Gambhir is obviously very different from the guys who play with him. He’s always the villain in the story when it comes to playing against him, but you respect that. And I think that’s the key thing with Gautam Gambhir, he’s so competitive. He does not worry for one second about being liked by anyone. His job as a leader is to set high standards and have accountability within the dressing room. So, from the outside, as a fellow leader playing against him, you want to beat him because of the way he carries himself as the opposition, but you respect the fact that he sets such high standards. That’s what good leaders do, and he’s created that since the day he started playing. If you look at his record, you have to take your hat off and say, from a leadership perspective, KKR with him was a stronger team.” Du Plessis said on JioHotstar.
Photo Of The Day
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill, left, and head coach Ashish Nehra pose for photograph in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, March 26, 2026, after a press conference ahead of the Indian Cricket Premier League 2026.
When does IPL 2026 start?
IPL 2026 is set to begin on March 28 with the opening match in Bengaluru.
Who will open for CSK in IPL 2026?
Ruturaj Gaikwad confirmed that he will open alongside Sanju Samson this season.
Why is Nuwan Thushara not playing IPL 2026?
Sri Lanka Cricket denied him an NOC after he failed to meet the required fitness standards.