IPL 2026 Second Phase Schedule Announced, League Stage To Conclude On May 24

The second phase of matches starts on April 13, with Sunrisers Hyderabad taking on Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad. It comprises 50 games and will feature eight double-headers

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IPL 2026 Second Phase Schedule Announced, League Stage To Conclude On May 24
Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the defending IPL champions. Photo: X/Indian Premier League
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The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday (March 26, 2026) announced the schedule for the second phase of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The remainder of the league stage, comprising 50 matches, will be played from April 13 to May 24 across 12 venues in India.

Matches in the second phase will be held in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Dharamshala, Raipur and New Chandigarh.


The first phase schedule was announced earlier, and it concludes on April 12. The action resumes on April 13, with Sunrisers Hyderabad taking on Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad. The second phase will feature eight double-headers, with afternoon matches starting at 03:30 PM IST and evening games commencing at 07:30 PM IST.

Punjab Kings will play their home matches in New Chandigarh and Dharamshala, including three matches in Dharamshala during this phase. Rajasthan Royals will host four home games in Jaipur, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play three home matches in Bengaluru and two in Raipur.

More to follow...

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