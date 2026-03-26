IPL 2026: Faf Du Plessis, Akash Chopra Highlight Leadership Vacuum in KKR Camp

"People always think of the Captain when they look at leadership within an organisation or team. Yes, the Captain plays a role, but for me, it runs down from the top. So, it's your owners, Coach, and the leadership group within the team. When you look at successful teams like MI, CSK, and KKR, there’s a Gautam with a Shreyas Iyer, or a Dhoni with a Fleming. Even last year with RCB, you had really strong leadership at the top with Andy Flower and Mo Bobat, but with a very inexperienced Captain, for whom it was the first time captaining in the IPL. If you have a strong Captain, then a lot falls on him because he drives the team. But if you don’t have a strong captain, that’s when a strong Coach steps in. And I suppose that’s where Gambhir was so effective,” Faf said in the interview.