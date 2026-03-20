IPL 2026: KKR Head Coach Abhishek Nayar Underscores Search For Ideal Combination Ahead Of The Tournament

Summary of this article
KKR head coach Abhishek Nayar stressed that finding the right playing combination will be key in upcoming IPL
KKR are going in with a heavy foreign top-order in this year's IPL
KKR's mentor believes that they have the best spin of the IPL in the form of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy
With less than 10 days left for the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League to start, three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders are still grappling to find the right team combination amid too many top-order foreign batting options and injury concerns in the bowling department.
After a disappointing last season, KKR overhauled their squad and purchased big names such as Cameron Green, Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, and Rachin Ravindra in the auction.
KKR head coach Abhishek Nayar conceded to the injury concerns before the start of the tournament.
"I'm terrible at predicting what can go wrong, but I can just tell you, I don't know how the tournament will pan out, but I think initially, it's making sure we get a fit playing XI come (March) 29th," Nayar said here at their season's first media interaction.
Last year, KKR went in with the flamboyant right-left opening pair of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Quinton de Kock. However, despite having the pedigree, both the openers failed to fire consistently, which prompted the management to bring the destructive Kiwi pair of Finn Allen and Tim Siefert, who played an instrumental role in New Zealand's journey to the final of the T20 World Cup 2026.
They also have the flair of another potential Kiwi opener, Rachin Ravindra in their ranks. Given that Sunil Narine will be a fixed opener for KKR at least for the first few openers, it will be very difficult to induct all the Kiwi firepower in the playing line-up, as skipper Ajinkya Rahane is also a top-order batter.
With the likes of Green, Allen, Seifert, Ravindra and potentially Matheesha Pathirana in the squad, it makes it tricky for KKR to find the right playing combination with only four foreigners.
"I think that is a priority right now, making sure we get our combinations right. Because I always believe when you have new combinations in this IPL, it's about making sure you get your team peaking, yes, everyone in form, but it's about positioning them well enough for them to succeed.
"So I think that as a group will be our first challenge and the rest we'll see as it comes," Nayar said.
Abhishek Nayar Dismisses Last Year's Ghosts
One of the major causes of KKR's struggles last year was their failing middle-order, which remains a concern this year as well. However, Abhishek Nayar shrugs off such concerns and is of the opinion that it's a new start and the past has no bearing on this season.
He even gave the example of Sanju Samson, who was going from a rough patch before the World Cup but made a scintillating comeback in the tournament, slamming three back-to-back fifties to help India lift the title.
"We saw that with Sanju Samson in the World Cup as well. It's about being there at that moment in this tournament. So we're very hopeful that our players can start strong.
"And if you're in good form, it doesn't matter what your name is in this format of the game. I think form counts a lot more than what's happened in the past," he added.
Abundance Of Riches - Shane Watson
Assistant coach of KKR, Shane Watson, acknowledged that they have some world-class players in their arsenal and forging the right combination from the get-go will be the key to success in the tournament.
"The beauty of this KKR squad is the amount of incredible world-class batting options that we do have this season. It's an abundance of riches with the calibre of players we do have.
"Where they all fit in, that's going to be a challenge for the leaders of this organisation to be able to try and get those combinations as right as we possibly can from game one and then make the little adjustments that need to be throughout the tournament as well," Watson said.
Dwayne Bravo Backs KKR Spinners
With Harshit Rana ruled out of IPL due to injury and doubts over Matheesha Pathirana's availability, KKR's pace bowling looks a bit thin. However, mentor Dwayne Bravo's feels despite the setback in the pace front they have best spin duo of the tournament in the form of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy.
"Yeah, I think in any tournament with any team, once you lose some of the key bowling options, these are not things you plan for, but these are things you have to accept.
"We have the best spin duo in the entire competition. So from a bowling point of view, I think we will be fine.
Also, he's the young Indian pacers to come good in the absence of their main workhorses with Vaibhav Arora being the main one, who's has already impressed fans with his bowling.
"There're the likes of Umran Malik, Kartik Tyagi... These guys are also players who have played IPL before. They are young, exciting talents. So for me personally, I'm happy, along with Tim (Southee), to work with this group of fast bowlers.
"Also, don't forget Vaibhav (Arora), who had a fantastic season last year. So yeah, we lost some key players, but I feel comfortable to know that we have what it takes to replace those guys," Bravo said.
IPL 2026: KKR's Schedule For 1st Phase
In the first phase, where the schedule of only the first 20 matches are announced Kolkata Knight Riders will play four matches and will start their IPL campaign against Mumbai on Sunday, March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
1st match - KKR vs MI (March 29)
2nd match - KKR vs SRH (April 2)
3rd match - KKR vs PBKS (April 6)
4th match - KKR vs LSG (April 9)
IPL 2026: Updated KKR Squad
Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Umran Malik, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Cameron Green, Finn Allen, Matheesha Pathirana (doubtful), Tejasvi Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Prashant Solanki, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Blessing Muzarabani, Sarthak Ranjan, Daksh Kamra, Rachin Ravindra, Akash Deep