IPL 2026: KKR Head Coach Abhishek Nayar Underscores Search For Ideal Combination Ahead Of The Tournament

From left, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) assistant coach Shane Watson, head coach Abhishek Nayar, mentor Dwayne Bravo and captain Ajinkya Rahane during a press conference ahead of the IPL 2026 season, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

From left, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) assistant coach Shane Watson, head coach Abhishek Nayar, mentor Dwayne Bravo and captain Ajinkya Rahane during a press conference ahead of the IPL 2026 season, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra