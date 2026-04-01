LSG Vs DC Highlights, IPL 2026: Rizvi, Stubbs Help Delhi Capitals Beat Lucknow Super Giants By Six Wickets

DC vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Squads
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje, Prince Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Mohammed Shami, Matthew Breetzke, Josh Inglis, Himmat Singh, Mukul Choudhary, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari, Arjun Sachin Tendulkar, Manimaran Siddharth, Mayank Prabhu Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh
Delhi Capitals Squad: KL Rahul(w), Prithvi Shaw, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, T Natarajan, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Rana, Karun Nair, Pathum Nissanka, Sahil Parakh, Sameer Rizvi, Madhav Tiwari, Auqib Nabi Dar, Tripurana Vijay, Ajay Jadav Mandal
DC vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Tournament So Far
March 28: RCB vs SRH: RCB won by 6 wickets
March 29: MI vs KKR: MI won by 6 wickets
March 30: RR vs CSK: RR won by 8 wickets
March 31: PBKS vs GT: PBKS won by 3 wickets
DC vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Mr. Goenka Greets The LSG Players
DC vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Where Is Mitchell Starc?
Delhi Capitals will miss the services of Mitchell Starc in the first few games of the IPL 2026. The Aussie quick clarified that he is currently undergoing rehab for injuries in his shoulder and elbow.
DC vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: H2H Record
Total Matches: 7
Delhi Capitals won: 4
Lucknow Super Giants won: 3
Tie: 0
No Result: 0
DC vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Pitch Report
This is game number 5 in the IPL and we're in Lucknow. The square boundaries are longer and there's a bias today. 56m and 64m square boundaries while the straight boundary is at 77m. I did the game in Bangalore and Mumbai (says Kevin Pietersen), what we saw there were great wickets with a lot of grass. In Mumbai, there was more grass than expected. Here, it's a beautiful wicket, which means you want to chase. It becomes difficult to set a total without knowing how much is enough. It's a red soil surface and the pitches were relaid during the 2023 World Cup. Before the WC, the scoring rate was around 7 rpo, now, it is up to 9. It's a good surface for batting, offering good carry and bounce, last season, the team batting second won six of the eight games played here. So win the toss and chase.
DC vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Pathum Nissanka, David Miller And Lungi Ngidi Get Caps
It seems we will see new faces in the DC lineup today as the likes of Pathum Nissanka, David Miller and Lungi Ngidi are set to make their debut with the new franchise. Big night for the the trio especially Nissanka who has had a decent T20 World Cup, that saw him register a hundred for Sri Lanka.
DC vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Toss & Playing XIs From Lucknow
Axar Patel, DC captain, wins the toss and opts to bowl first.
Axar Patel - We will bowl first. First match, fresh wicket, it's a red solid wicket and might help in the first 6 overs. Data says a lot of matches are won by the team batting first, but we thought it's the first game and we will bowl. We started well last time, but we slipped in the middle, we're not thinking too far ahead. Nissanka, Miller, Stubbs and Lungi Ngidi, our four overseas players.
Rishabh Pant - It doesn't matter on a wicket like this, it won't change a lot as I don't think dew will come. It's completely new - we've changed our colour and logo. No negative thoughts, we're feeling good and raring to go. Last season there were injury concerns, but as a captain you can't dwell on them too much. Everyone is fit this time around. Markram,. Marsh, Nicholas Pooran and Anrich Nortje are our four overseas players.
DC vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Mohsin Khan, Mohammed Shami, Anrich Nortje, Prince Yadav
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar
DC vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Impact Subs Bench
Lucknow Super Giants Impact subs: Digvesh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akshat Raghuvanshi
Delhi Capitals Impact subs: Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Nabi, Sameer Rizvi, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair
DC vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant, Mitchell Marsh At Crease For LSG So Expect Fireworks
LSG captain Rishabh Pant and Mitchell Marsh are at the crease and both batters are known for their explosive batting. Expect fireworks tonight and the first five overs will be an interesting watch.
DC vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant, Mitchell Marsh Start Cautiously
LSG captain Rishabh Pant and Mitchell Marsh have started cautiously against the DC pace attack. Teams batting second have won more than teams batting first, RP and Mitch Marsh must look to give their side a solid start.
LSG - 16-0 (2 Overs)
DC vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant Run Out!
Oh, deary me! Rishabh Pant cannot believe his luck as he is run out by Mukesh Kumar. Mitch Marsh hits straight into the hands of Mukesh, who's slight touch of the ball hits the stumps and Pant is caught outside the crease. The LSG captain walks back with a sarcastic smile.
LSG - 25-1 (4 Overs)
DC vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants In All Sorts Of Trouble
Three wickets down and LSG are already in trouble. Two wickets in the PP and now the wicket of Ayush Badoni (0) has seen Rishabh Pant-led side fall away and in need of a rebuild against the DC side. Mitch Marsh is still at the crease and will need the Aussie's expertise to take them over the line.
LSG - 50-3 (7 Overs)
DC vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants' Problems Compounded
Four wickets down and most of their star batters are back in the hut. LSG's innings has hit a road-block with Nicholas Pooran the latest to fall as the LSG management opt for strategic time-out at the 8.5 overs. Mitch Marsh's wicket will be the key.
LSG - 65-4 (8.5 Overs)
DC vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants Lose Mitch Marsh
Another wicket and this time it's the big fist - Mitchell Marsh (35) who was batting really well, has to depart after an excellent delivery from Kuldeep Yadav. LSG's innings are on the verge of a major collapse unless someone heroic stands up.
LSG - 80-5 (10 Overs)
DC vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants Need Big Last Seven Overs
Mukul Choudhary and Abdul Samad are at the crease and the duo will have to bat deep to take their team towards a respectable total. With not much batting left down the order, either of the one player needs to stand up and make himself count.
LSG - 105-5 (13 Overs)
DC vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Big Five Overs Remain For Lucknow Super Giants
LSG are 121/6 in 15 overs. KP on-air says Lucknow can push for 150-plus but wickets are vital for the home team. DC bowlers have been superb and bowled the right lines and lengths.
LSG - 121-6 (15 Overs)
DC vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants In Trouble Of Being Bowled Out
LSG are in tatters and their batters are to blame. None of their star players have come to the fore tonight, with Abdul Samad being the only one who can have his head held high. LSG are two wickets away from being bowled out.
LSG - 140-8 (18 Overs)
DC vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants All Out
LSG are all out for 141 in 18.4 overs. What a terrible batting display this from the home team, who started off well but the Rishabh Pant wicket has seen them collapse. DC bowlers were brilliant with Lungi Ngidi and T Natrajan impressing with three wickets each.
LSG - 141 All Out (18.4 Overs)
DC vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Delhi Lose KL Rahul Early To Lucknow Super Giants
Mohammed Shami is a master of early swing and his artistry allows him to take the scalp of KL Rahul as DC lose their first wicket in the first over of the run-chase.
DC - 13/1 (2 Overs)
LSG - 141 All Out
DC vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Prince Yadav Strikes To Leave DC Struggling
Wow! What an over from Prince Yadav! The pacer strikes to remove Pathum Nissanka and Axar Patel in the same over, to hand the initiative back in the LSG camp. Yadav is pumped as he stares at the new batter, Tristan Stubbs.
DC - 30/4 (5 Overs)
LSG - 141 All Out
DC vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants Need More Wickets
Delhi Capitals need 102 runs in 78 balls and the pair of Stubbs and Rizvi have curbed the fall of wickets but with Nortje to come, they must be strategise and put the bad balls away. Wicket is still good for batting but has a decent bounce.
DC - 40/4 (7 Overs)
LSG - 141 All Out
DC vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Stubbs, Rizvi Stabilise DC Run-Chase
Sameer Rizvi and Tristan Stubbs have stabilised the DC innings with patient play. They have put the bad balls away and dispatched Nortje with the SA pacer conceding 13 runs of his first over.
DC - 53/4 (8 Overs)
LSG - 141 All Out
DC vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Stubbs, Rizvi Stabilise DC Run-Chase
Sameer Rizvi takes down Shahbaz Ahmed for three boundaries to take 16 runs from the over. The partnership now goes to 51 runs between Sameer Rizvi and Tristan Stubbs. DC are now cruising towards the target despite the early hiccups.
DC - 77/4 (10 Overs)
LSG - 141 All Out
DC vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Stubbs, Rizvi Stabilise DC Run-Chase
The scoreboard is not there which is allowed both the batter to pick and choose deliveries without much risk. DC need 49 runs off 42 balls to win with 6 wickets in hand.
DC - 93/4 (13 Overs)
LSG - 141 All Out
DC vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Stubbs, Rizvi Eye Victory In Sight
Sameer Rizvi has reached his half-century and Tristan Stubbs has played a well-crafted anchor role to guide DC out of trouble and inch towards victory. After early trouble, the duo have batted well and hit the bad balls away.
DC - 113/4 (15 Overs)
LSG - 141 All Out
DC vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Win For Delhi Capitals!
Just like a flick of a switch, DC are over the line and have won the game by six wickets. Sameer Rizvi remains unbeaten on 70 whereas Tristan Stubbs is not out 39 as the duo steer Delhi Capitals to a memorable win, after they were reeling at 26/4 at one point of time against LSG.
DC - 145/4 (17.1 Overs)
LSG - 141 All Out