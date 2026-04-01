LSG Vs DC Highlights, IPL 2026: Rizvi, Stubbs Help Delhi Capitals Beat Lucknow Super Giants By Six Wickets

This is game number 5 in the IPL and we're in Lucknow. The square boundaries are longer and there's a bias today. 56m and 64m square boundaries while the straight boundary is at 77m. I did the game in Bangalore and Mumbai (says Kevin Pietersen), what we saw there were great wickets with a lot of grass. In Mumbai, there was more grass than expected. Here, it's a beautiful wicket, which means you want to chase. It becomes difficult to set a total without knowing how much is enough. It's a red soil surface and the pitches were relaid during the 2023 World Cup. Before the WC, the scoring rate was around 7 rpo, now, it is up to 9. It's a good surface for batting, offering good carry and bounce, last season, the team batting second won six of the eight games played here. So win the toss and chase.