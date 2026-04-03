DC Vs MI, IPL 2026: Check Delhi's Hourly Weather On Saturday For The Marquee Clash

Hourly weather forecast for DC vs MI IPL 2026 match in Delhi, including temperature, humidity, rain chances, and conditions expected during evening clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium

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Vikas Patwal
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DC Vs MI: hourly weather
There is slight chance of rain during DC vs MI match at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in Delhi. Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • There is a yellow alert warning issued in Delhi ahead of the DC vs MI clash

  • Both teams have won won their first match of the tournament

  • Mitchell Santner has joined the MI squad ahead of the Delhi match

Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will face off in match 8 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital on Saturday, April 4, 2026.

The Delhi-Mumbai rivalry is one of the hyped rivalries of the IPL, as it is outside the realm of cricket. Both teams will be up against each other one more time in the first day game of this season to add another chapter in their rivalry.

DC Vs MI, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather

While the players and fans are waiting eagerly for the match to take place, weather could play a spoilsport. The Indian Meteorological Department of India has issued a yellow alert in Delhi which will continue till April 8-9 and will be the strongest on April 3 and 4.

DC Vs MI: hourly weather
A yellow alert has been issued in Delhi till April 8-9, which could have an effect on the match. Photo: weather.metoffice.gov.uk
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DC Vs MI, IPL 2026: First Match Review

Both teams started their tournament with a win in the opening matches. While Delhi Capitals (DC) routed Lucknow Super Giants by 6 wickets, Mumbai Indians (MI) edged Kolkata Knight Riders out by the same 6 wickets.

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MI enter the contest with a power-packed line-up and are being touted as one of the favourites to win the tournament. They played up to the expectations in the first match and made short work of the mammoth 221-run target posted by KKR on the back of a scintillating opening stand by Ryan Rickelton (81) and Rohit Sharma (78).

While MI's bowling struggled a bit on a true Mumbai pitch, Jasprit Bumrah made the difference with the ball and restricted KKR 15-20 short of where they must be aiming at.

On the other hand, Delhi had an excellent game against LSG with the ball, bundling them for just 141. Lungi Ngidi and T Natarajan chipped in with 3 wickets each to skittle LSG's strong batting line-up.

However, it was DC's batting that showed some chinks in their armour as they were once tottering at 26/4 in a 142-run chase. It took a 47-ball 70 by young Sameer Rizvi, who forged an unbeaten 119-run stand with Tristan Stubbs to take Delhi home by 6 wickets.

DC Vs MI, IPL 2026: Squads

Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Nabi Dar, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, Mitchell Starc, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Madhav Tiwari

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Markande, AM Ghazanfar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Quinton de Kock, Mitchell Santner, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Atharva Ankolekar, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar

Q

What is the probability of rain during MI vs DC match?

A

There is a 10-20% probability of rain during DC vs MI match.

Q

When and where will the DC vs MI be played?

A

The match 8 of IPL 2026 between DC and MI will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, April 4, 2026

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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